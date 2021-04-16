Something went wrong - please try again later.

David Carson wants to help get Caley Thistle back to the Premiership after penning a new three-year deal.

The popular midfielder put pen to paper on his extension yesterday and has hopes of returning the club to the top flight for the first time in four years.

Carson has been hugely impressive since deputising at right-back and his performances earned him the Championship player of the month award for March.

His displays have been rewarded with a new contract and Carson hopes he can repay the club in the ultimate fashion.

He said: “Since I’ve come back from injury I have had a few things to think about. (I had) a few contracts available elsewhere but it came down to me speaking to the club and I talked with it with my girlfriend. There was a massive decision to be made and I made the right one.

“I’ve loved my time up here and I’m settled here. As well as playing football it was all about family. I am delighted to get that done and hopefully get the club back to where they belong.

“We are on a good run and have a good set of players. I feel that I am loved by the club and liked by the fans. On social media I have had a lot of positive comments.

“We have a great bunch of lads and a good vision of what the club wants to do and get to the Premiership. The run has helped that but there are lot more things to go on.”

Carson has been a regular in the side under interim boss Neil McCann, since returning from injury in February.

He has made 51 appearances for the club since joining from non-league side Morpeth Town in 2019, having spent time at Blackburn Rovers prior to the return to his native north-east.

Carson added: “I’ve been at a few clubs and good academies that have taught me the right stuff and how to play football.

“Going back to non-league was something for me to learn; it grew me physically and the opportunity to come here and showcase what I’m about was massive. I chose the right club as I have come here to play games, it is no good coming here and not playing games.

“In the two years I’ve have been here it has helped me massively. To go to a club where there was trust in me and put my game across has helped me and I’ve been offered a new deal because of that.”

The new deal came on the eve of the Scottish Cup tie with St Mirren, with Inverness looking to advance to the last eight.