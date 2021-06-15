Caley Thistle forward Nikolay Todorov reveals he’s moving on from Championship club

Caley Thistle striker Nikolay Todorov has announced he is quitting the Championship club after two “unbelievable” years.

The 24-year-old Bulgarian, who joined the club after leaving Falkirk in 2019, scored 18 times for ICT and was top scorer last term, with his 11 goals helping the team finish fifth in the table, just outside the play-off spots.

He tweeted this morning: “I would like to thank everyone @ictfc, all of the players, staff and fans.

“I had an unbelievable two years. Inverness will always have a special place in my heart as it’s where my son was born.

“It’s now time for me to move on to the next chapter. Wish everyone the best for next season.”

His red-hot form in front of goal took him into the Championship team of the season for 2020/21.

The fixtures for the new season were also released this morning.