Former Ross County winger Michael Gardyne ‘set to sign’ for Caley Thistle

Ross County’s record appearance holder Michael Gardyne looks set to join Caley Thistle.

The 35-year-old, who is also the Staggies’ record goalscorer, is a free agent after being released by County at the end of last season.

Premiership sides Dundee and St Johnstone had been linked with a move for the winger but Gardyne has opted to remain in the Highlands and join Caley Thistle, according to a report in the Daily Record.

Caley Thistle bolstered their attacking options ahead of the new season earlier today by bringing Billy Mckay back to the club for a third spell and signing Dutch striker Manny Duku.

Mckay has signed a two-year deal after leaving Highland rivals Ross County in the summer, following four years with the Staggies.

The 32-year-old will reunite with Inverness manager Billy Dodds, who was assistant to Jim McIntyre when he made the switch to Dingwall in 2017.

Duku, 28, arrives in the Highland capital on a one-year deal having spent the 2020-21 campaign with Raith Rovers, where he netted 10 goals in 28 appearances.

Prior to arriving in Scotland Duku has had two spells with English Southern League side Hayes and Yeading United as well as playing for Cheltenham, Halifax, Barnet and Torquay.