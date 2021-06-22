New Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds encouraged by team spirit ahead of first game in charge

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds is pleased with the way his squad is shaping up ahead of their first pre-season friendly against Clach tomorrow evening.

Dodds was confirmed as the new Caley Jags boss earlier this month having spent a spell as interim assistant boss under Neil McCann last term while John Robertson was on compassionate leave.

Robertson has since taken on a new sporting director role at the club with Dodds named as head coach on a two-year deal.

Dodds has already strengthened the squad ahead of the forthcoming Championship campaign with former Ross County winger Michael Gardyne and ex-Raith Rovers striker Manny Duku among the new arrivals.

Billy Mckay and Tom Walsh have returned to Inverness from Ross County and Ayr United respectively while midfielder Reece McAlear has joined on loan from Norwich City.

Dodds told the club website: “Some of the new ones are quiet boys.

“Tom Walsh and Reece McAlear are pretty quiet but there are some characters too.

“Manny Duku is a lively lad and Michael Gardyne and Billy Mckay need no introduction.

“It is a good mixture.

“As far as how they are integrating, it has went really well.

“The boys are all good lads and very welcoming.

“The ones who have come in are a bit boisterous and they have taken to them.

“There is a really good team spirit here.

“That was the same when I came here last season as a No 2 and it is still here.”

Dodds is encouraged by the fitness levels of his side ahead of tonight’s friendly against Clach at Grant Street Park (7.30pm kick-off).

He said: “I think the modern day professional is always doing stuff (to keep fit) after a certain amount of rest.

“Most of the boys have done that.

“You pick up the odd strain or blister or two but the modern pro comes back pretty fit.

“They have put in the work and they are looking fit.

“We have given them a lot of running and a lot of the ball over the last seven days.

“I’m really looking forward to it.

“It is always nice when the guys get the hard work done and put in the yards and then get a bit of the ball but nothing beats competitive games.

“I’m sure the boys are looking forward to it even more than me because they are getting into the competitive side and playing games.

“They don’t like running forever so everyone at the club is really ready for the game.”

Dodds says the work of the club’s new head of physical performance Ross Hughes has been vital during their early pre-season training.

The Caley Thistle boss, who previously worked with Hughes when he was assistant to Jim McIntyre at Ross County, said: “I think the boys love him but maybe not so much when they are doing his running.

“He will give them good information in how to look after themselves and what is good for them in terms of nutrition.

“He will be valuable for them and I think they have really bought into him already.

“At some points they are hating him for the running but most of the time they are liking him.”