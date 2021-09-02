Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle to receive six-figure sum as part of Ryan Christie’s switch from Celtic to Bournemouth

By Andy Skinner
September 2, 2021, 6:00 am
Ryan Christie during his days at Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle are in line to receive a six-figure fee as a result of Ryan Christie’s £2.5 million move from Celtic to Bournemouth.

Midfielder Christie left the Hoops on transfer deadline day to join the English Championship club on a three-year deal, having also attracted interest from Premier League side Burnley.

The move came six years after the 27-year-old left Inverness to join the Parkhead outfit in a £500,000 switch shortly after helping his hometown club win the Scottish Cup.

Caley Jags inserted a sell-on clause as part of that deal in 2015, with his latest move coming as a welcome boost to the Championship club given the prospect of Christie allowing his Celtic contract to run down to its expiry in December.

Celtic must now provide Inverness with a deal sheet specifying what they will be due, in line with the parts of the contract which apply to the Highlanders.

Ryan Christie in action for Celtic against Ross County.

Although the structure of Bournemouth’s deal with Celtic is not publicly known, Caley Thistle’s sell-on clause will apply to all future add-ons which are triggered.

In addition to the sell-on fee, Caley Jags will also receive a solidarity payment which is based on the number of years a player spends at a club.

The eight-year period in which Christie was at Caley Jags will be factored into the percentage Caley Jags are due of the payment, which will be made over three years. The solidarity payment will also apply to any future transfer he makes.

Inverness were among a number of clubs who benefitted similarly from Stuart Armstrong’s £7 million transfer from Celtic to Southampton in 2018, although the payment only factored in a 12-month stint he spent in the youth ranks at Caledonian Stadium.

Caley Thistle are in line to receive a six-figure fee as a result of Ryan Christie moving from Celtic to Bournemouth.

Christie, who was involved in Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against Denmark in Copenhagen last night, said the move to the Cherries fulfilled a career-long ambition to play in England.

The former Aberdeen loanee revealed the move to the south coast of England could have materialised much earlier, with Bournemouth having shown interest during his time with Inverness prior to him joining Celtic.

In an interview with the Bournemouth website, Christie said: “Throughout my whole career I’ve always wanted to try my hand down in England and I’m really excited to join a team who’s going for promotion, going out to win games and achieve success. I’m used to that at Celtic so hopefully I can help bring that to Bournemouth.

“The attraction was a bit of everything. It sounds a bit crazy but I’ve actually had an affection for Bournemouth for years now. Believe it not Bournemouth put a bid in for me back in my Inverness days as a really young player. You could say I’ve looked out for the club for a good few years now.

“As soon as I heard the club were an option, I managed to speak to Scott Parker and with the way he spoke, he’s a big encouragement in terms of the brand of football and the way his teams play.

“From watching what he did with Fulham and then seeing him come to Bournemouth I think I’m taking a big step in the right direction.

“The whole feeling of it was right and even though I did have a couple of other options this was the one that I was just desperate to get over the line.”

