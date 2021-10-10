Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson ready for joint holders showdown with Raith Rovers

By Paul Chalk
October 10, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: October 10, 2021, 8:06 am
Inverness players congratulate Billy Mckay, centre, for their first goal at Elgin.
Caley Thistle share the SPFL Trust Trophy with Raith Rovers and will meet them in the quarter-finals thanks to a pulsating 4-2 comeback victory at League Two Elgin City.

Goals from on-loan Ross County defender Tom Grivosti and Brian Cameron had Gavin Price’s Black and Whites in dreamland before two quick-fire Billy Mckay goals late in the first half took the tie level.

Elgin repelled a strong ICT start to the second half to create a few chances of their own, but were undone by two further goals in four minutes as Mckay claimed his hat-trick and on-loan St Mirren starlet Lewis Jamieson finished the job.

Billy McKay scores his third goal.

Inverness first-team coach Barry Wilson predicts another top tie against Rovers, but insists they’ll switch their focus back to league business until the Championship rivals meet on November 30 at the Caledonian Stadium.

He said: “It will be a good game and one we’re looking forward to.

“We have plenty of important league games before that, so we will dust the squad down. We have one or two knocks that we will need to assess before Morton next week.”

Praise for hat-trick star Mckay

After losing their unbeaten league run to Hamilton, it was just the tonic for ICT to leave Borough Briggs with the victory in the north derby.

And Wilson praised Mckay, who scored two against Buckie Thistle in the last round, as the striker seeks to nudge Manny Duku and/or Shane Sutherland out of the team.

Inverness CT’s Shane Sutherland and Elgin’s Darryl McHardy.

He added: “Billy has had to bide his time. He looked sharp and, if you get balls across the six-yard box, he will score.

“He’s done it again for us on Saturday and pulled us out of a hole, along with the rest of the team to be fair.”

Caley Thistle made 10 changes for the Buckie tie, but went with six for this one.

That did include, however, ex-Elgin striker Shane Sutherland and defender Danny Devine returning to the fold as they probably would have in a league game.

ICT conceded two first half goals against Hamilton the week before and they were punished by slick Elgin, who led 2-0 by the 23rd minute.

The opener came when Staggies defender Grivosti rose to crash home a header from Archie MacPhee’s corner.

Inverness were wasteful in attack and Elgin were not as they doubled the lead when the excellent Conor O’Keefe, up front alone for City, broke free and lined up Cameron, who thumped an unstoppable shot beyond goalkeeper Cammy MacKay.

ICT had it all to do and the home crowd of more than 1300 were lapping it up.

Caley Thistle fans backing their team at Borough Briggs.

However, two goals in under two minutes as half-time approached brought the Championship leaders level.

Firstly, from a Wallace Duffy pass, Mckay gathered the ball and struck it sweetly past keeper Thomas McHale, who had denied Jamieson earlier on.

Elgin had barely recovered by the time Mckay netted his second, this time from close range as he got to the ball first in a packed penalty box.

Second swift double downs City

City repelled an early second half charge from ICT to create chances of their own, with Macphee coming closest to restoring their advantage.

However, a surging run forward from Roddy MacGregor, who was fouled, led to Sutherland teeing up Mckay for his third goal as the Caley Jags took the lead.

Elgin were sunk four minutes later when Jamieson was sent through by Reece McAlear and he finished with style past McHale.

‘Opportunity missed’ for Elgin

Disappointed Elgin manager Price felt his players squandered the chance of causing an upset.

He said: “It was an opportunity missed. To go 2-0 ahead, you see the game plan is working and we had something to hold on to.

Elgin players congratulate Tom Grivosti after his opening goal.

“Unfortunately, they scored two quickfire goals in each half. We have not regrouped after the first goal, we lost another soon after.

“We had a wee problem down that (left defensive) side for the last 10-15 minutes of the first half and we could not see that through. Had we made it to half-time, then it might have been a different story.”

Vital league matches lie in store for both this Saturday, with ICT aiming to stay top by beating Morton and Elgin keen to move up from seventh by winning at Albion Rovers.

ELGIN CITY (4-5-1): McHale 6, Spark 6, MacPhee 6 (Peters 84), McHardy 6, Grivosti 6, Mailer 6, Russell Dingwall 6, Cameron 7, O’Keefe 7 (Machado 59), MacEwan 6 (Allen 75), Tony Dingwall 6 (Lawrence 75). Subs not used: Hoban, Cooney, Sopel, Little.

CALEY THISTLE (4-3-1-2): MacKay 6, Duffy 6, Harper 5 (Allardice 60), Welsh 6, Deas 6, Devine 6 (Doran 75), Mckay 8, Sutherland 6 (Duku 75), MacGregor 6, Jamieson 6, MacAlear 5. Sub not used: Ridgers.

Man of the match: Billy Mckay.

Referee: Barry Cook.

Attendance: 1348.

