Midfielder Scott Allardice lifted by clinical touch as Caley Jags return to winning ways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Midfielder Scott Allardice lifted by clinical touch as Caley Jags return to winning ways

By Paul Chalk
November 22, 2021, 6:00 am
Scott Allardice, in action here against Kilmarnock, was delighted to help Caley Thistle defeat Queen of the South on Friday night.
Scott Allardice, in action here against Kilmarnock, was delighted to help Caley Thistle defeat Queen of the South on Friday night.

Scott Allardice is calling on Caley Thistle to learn from being more ruthless in Dumfries to fire up their season in the Championship and cup competitions.

Billy Mckay’s brace put ICT 2-0 up against Queen of the South and it meant the concession of a Lee Connelly goal late on, didn’t stop them winning their first match since beating Morton on October 16.

It halted a five-fixture slide without a win and keeps ICT firmly in the promotion hunt at the top end of the table.

Midfielder Allardice felt the result was a reward for their hard efforts and underlined the importance of finishing teams off when on top, something they’ve failed to do lately.

He said: “We deserved the win on Friday. We got the two goals and they got their goal when they had a spell.

“For 10-15 minutes, it was a wee bit rocky, but we had built ourselves a cushion this time and that was the difference.

“Throughout the team we had chances, even from myself. We need to start taking more of them, but we had that two-goal advantage and that allowed us to see it out when they scored their goal.

“It has been frustrating to not get the results recently. We have been playing for good spells within games, but not going 3-0 or 4-0 up when we probably should be.

“If teams get their spell and goal, their tails go up and in the past few weeks we haven’t seen it out, but thankfully we did against Queens.”

Over the next few weeks, Caley Thistle host Morton in the third round of the Scottish Cup this Saturday, host Raith Rovers in the last eight of the SPFL Trust Trophy then face Kilmarnock in the league on Friday, December 3.

Win was ‘big step in right direction’

Allardice hopes the long-awaited victory can spark an upturn in results.

He added: “Friday was a big result for us. It stopped that run of not winning games which we probably should have, so it was a big step in the right direction.

“We want to build on that momentum and grind out more results. At this time of year, the games might not be as pretty, but if we get the results, they might be the most important ones.”

Allardice keen to get on scoresheet

The 23-year-old former Dundee United youth ace almost netted a third goal for ICT when his header flashed just wide when he met an Aaron Doran corner.

He explained head coach Billy Dodds believes his going to hit the net sooner rather than later.

ICT’s Scott Allardice (right) shields the ball from Raith Rovers’ Dario Zanatta.

He said: “We had been working on set-pieces and the gaffer keeps sticking with me. I don’t know why because I’ve not scored from one yet.

“It was dipping and I maybe should have done better, but hopefully I will be trusted to go again. It was a header, but I might have been better off volleying it.”

Cup run high on ICT agenda

Allardice, who joined Inverness last year from Irish side Waterford, is relishing the chance to help the Highlanders push on in cups before locking horns with Killie.

He said: “We want to go on a Scottish Cup run. We had a decent run last season when we beat Ross County and were unlucky at St Mirren.  #

“After that, we have Raith in the Challenge Cup. We want to go far in these competitions as well as do well in the league. We have a few good fixtures to look forward to.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]