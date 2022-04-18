Relegation-threatened Queen of the South will test Caley Thistle, warns Barry Wilson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barry Wilson is warning Caley Thistle’s players to expect Queen of the South to come out all guns blazing as the Doonhamers fight to avoid the drop.

First-team coach Wilson, who played for Queens for a year from 2009, knows anything other than a win for their hosts on Tuesday night will send them spiraling into League 1. Inverness, meanwhile, are riding on the crest of a wave in the Championship.

A 2-1 comeback win on Friday against leaders Kilmarnock secured a promotion play-off position – and a victory for ICT at Palmerston would ensure they finish at least third in the division.

What a night! 😍 Here's @loganchalmers7's winner against Kilmarnock last night! pic.twitter.com/MMhdqPc1Br — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 16, 2022

Arbroath defeated Queens 5-1 on Saturday to move to within one point of Killie ahead of Friday’s top-two showdown at Rugby Park.

Basement side Queen of the South, who have three games left, are nine points away from Ayr United and Dunfermline and will drop out of the second-tier should they fail to beat the Highlanders, who are five games unbeaten.

Troubled hosts to play with freedom

Wilson expects ICT’s opponents to come out swinging to keep their survival chances running at least until Saturday’s home clash against Ayr.

He said: “It wasn’t a 5-1 game for Queens on Saturday. The scoreline slightly flattered Arbroath, but Queens made a few mistakes, which they were punished for.

“They are now nine points behind Ayr and Dunfermline with three games to go. It is their last shot of giving themselves any chance.

“They will probably play with a bit of freedom because they must win. We expect them to come at us, which should make for an entertaining game.

“Three points secures third place at least for us. That’s all we’re thinking about. That gives us a couple of free shots before the play-offs.”

Queens have lacked firepower

Wilson and head coach Billy Dodds had good times at Queen of the South, with Dodds and then boss Jim McIntyre leaving the Dumfries side in 2014 to become the management duo at Ross County.

Wilson admits it won’t be nice to see Queens fall out of the division by ICT’s hand, but stressed they have a job to do.

He added: “It’s a great club and enjoyed that year and that is where I first worked with Billy, who was a coach there.

“It was a great time with great people and it is a shame to see where they are. They have a decent enough squad and I am surprised they are there, but someone has to be.

“Scoring goals has been a problem for them. It won’t be nice if we are the ones who put them down, but it is part and parcel of the league.”

Only top three deserve promotion tilt

Second-placed Arbroath’s sweeping weekend win moved them nine points away from Inverness, although the Angus part-timers have played one match more.

Fourth-placed Partick Thistle lost 1-0 at home to SPFL Trust Trophy winners Raith Rovers, which keeps alive the Kirkcaldy’s team’s chances of edging into the final play-off spot.

Rovers are three points behind the Glasgow Jags with two games to go. The play-offs of fourth v third, likely involving Inverness, are set for Tuesday, May 3, with the second leg following three nights later.

The Caley Jags kicked off the weekend by grabbing 3⃣ points against the league leaders on Friday night!#cinchChamp | @ICTFC pic.twitter.com/QUJe3k5qZA — SPFL (@spfl) April 18, 2022

Wilson admits he personally is a tad uneasy about the fourth-placed finishers, whoever that may be, landing a crack at securing promotion.

He said: “My personal view, and not the club’s, is I think it should be second against third and the winner plays the second bottom team in the Premiership.

“I have not been a big advocate of being fourth (and being in the play-offs), but we could still end up being fourth and my words could be rammed down my throat.

“But I have not been a big advocate of fourth place in a 10-team league getting a play-off, because you’re nearly rewarding – not quite mediocrity – but fourth out of 10th is nearly mid-table.

“My view is six games is too many to play at the end of a hard, grueling season. I think it should be cut to four, whatever way they do that I don’t care – but six games is too many.”

Winning form key for play-off clashes

Last season, Dundee – under James McPake at the time – found form when it mattered most to rise into second spot and were promoted to the Premiership at Killie’s expense.

That’s why Wilson insists ICT must try to round off their last three regular season games against Queen of the South, Morton and Hamilton with wins if they can.

He added: “Momentum is vital. You saw last year, Dundee had a little run which took them into second ahead of Raith Rovers, to go in with that bit of momentum.

“If you stumble into the play-offs, it is very hard to find your form. The games come thick and fast.

“You need momentum, you need your players fit and you have to find the balance between being fit and resting. That’s why it’s important for us to get the job done on Tuesday night.

“It would then give us the leeway to chop and change, to get some boys up to speed and to give some boys rest.

“Although it might not seem like an important game, we want to secure third place, first and foremost.”

Inverness make the 470-mile round trip to Palmerston, with a full squad apart from Scott Allardice, who is working his way back from a knee injury and could yet play before the end of the season.