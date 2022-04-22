Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle to take their second chance at third-place finish

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds has urged his side to achieve a third place finish in the Scottish Championship on their own merit.

The Highlanders missed the chance to secure third spot on Tuesday when they lost 2-1 at Queen of the South, but – with a four-point lead with two games remaining – Dodds wants the issue settled on Saturday at Morton.

Dodds said: “I won’t be looking elsewhere. We want to get the job done off our own backs and we don’t want to be coming off after another disappointing result looking at how other teams have got on.

“I’ll take it if it happens, but we want to do it on our own merits.”

Tough finish in store for Inverness

Caley Jags finish their campaign against the two most improved sides in the second half of the campaign in the Ton and Hamilton Accies, and Dodds knows his team faces two tough tests ahead of the play-offs.

He said: “You don’t get any tougher than Morton and Hamilton. They didn’t start well, but they have shown since the turn of the year how good they are and that is why they closed the gap on the top five.

“They are two tough teams. Morton beat us the last time and we’ve had poor results against Hamilton.

“We have to be more clinical, ruthless, whatever you want to call it. We’ve done it against Abroath and Raith Rovers, which is what disappointed me the other night against Queen of the South.

“We didn’t start well when I’d told the boys they would come out the traps as they are fighting for their lives. Then we got a good goal and came into the game, but then we lose a silly goal.

“Had we got ahead, I think Queen of the South would have had to throw the kitchen sink at us, but instead they were able to sit in.

“We didn’t do enough and I was disappointed. I wanted more, I wanted third done, I was desperate for it, but my players will bounce back on Saturday.”

Full squad needed for play-off push

The play-offs are fast approaching and Dodds would love the chance to rest some players ahead of the quarter-final first leg on May 3.

For Inverness to win promotion to the Premiership, they are going to have to navigate six games and Dodds wants to ensure he has as close to a full squad available.

He said: “We’re going to need the squad for the six games. You look at the previous years and not many teams make it out over six games.

“You are better being second or winning the league of course.

“To go the full six is going to take some effort, but we’re a team which is capable.

“Raith have put themselves right back in it, we’ve fared not too badly against Partick, we’ve beaten Arbroath twice and – if Killie end up in the play-offs – we’ve been good against them.

“We fear nobody, but we’ve got to do the right things.”