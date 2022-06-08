Caley Thistle chief excutive targets Championship title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle chief excutive targets Championship title

By Paul Chalk
June 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner.
Caley Thistle will be ready to try to win the Championship title – with second-place the lowest they can accept.

That’s the view of ICT chief executive Scot Gardiner as the Highlanders look to blast back to the top table for the first time since 2017.

Inverness were pipped in the Premiership play-off final by St Johnstone, who roared away to a 4-0 win in the second leg to win 6-2 overall last month.

Third-placed ICT had to come through quarter-final and semi-final double-headers against Partick Thistle and Arbroath before two final fixtures against the Perth Saints.

ICT head coach Billy Dodds.

So, while clinching the title clearly is the goal for Billy Dodds’ men, the never-achieved route to the Premiership from the play-off quarter-finals makes it too tough a task.

Therefore, a runner-up finish, like Arbroath achieved last term, ensures two fewer games, which could make all the difference when these vital fixtures come thick and fast.

Quarter-finalists’ hectic schedule

Kilmarnock have gone up as champions, while Dundee have come down, with League 1 winners Cove Rangers joined by Queen’s Park, and Queen of the South and Dunfermline Athletic relegated to third-tier.

Gardiner sees no reason why Inverness cannot get the better of one of his former employers, favourites Dundee, to gain an automatic step-up.

He said: “The division is there for us to win it. That’s the target for us, without a doubt.

“We know the importance of finishing third or fourth after last season. If we’re not going to win the league, we have to be second.

“We saw the impact of having those extra matches had on us. It affected us, although that’s not why we lost.

“If you are second, you can sit back and watch.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson (left) and now former Dundee manager Mark McGhee watched Partick Thistle lose against Caley Thistle in the Premiership play-off quarter-finals.

“In our first match in the play-offs, at Partick Thistle, and in came Stephen Robinson (St Mirren manager), Alec Clelland from St Johnstone – everyone is watching the quarter-finalists going for it, full on to try and reach the semi-finals.

“If you’re second, you’re the club going to watch the third and fourth-placed teams.

“Having said all that, if you’d said to us the night before we beat Arbroath 3-0 in March after an 11-game winless run that we’d be 45 minutes away from possible promotion we’d have taken it. At that point, it seemed inconceivable.

“You have to balance the ups and downs. However, the highs can be ridiculous and the lows can be crushing.”





