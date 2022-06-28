Caley Thistle swoop to land Wycombe Wanderers defender Max Ram until 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle swoop to land Wycombe Wanderers defender Max Ram until 2024

By Paul Chalk
June 28, 2022, 1:58 pm Updated: June 28, 2022, 5:06 pm
ICT head coach Billy Dodds.
ICT head coach Billy Dodds.

Caley Thistle have secured defender Max Ram on a two-year deal from Wycombe Wanderers on a pre-contract.

The 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at National League side Hungerford Town, will officially become an ICT player on Friday when his Wycombe deal expires.

Ram, described as “promising” by his new club, started his career in Leicester City’s academy before signing for Nottingham Forest.

After joining English League One club Wycombe last August, he made just three appearances before securing the loan move at Hungerford.

He becomes head coach Billy Dodds’ third summer signing, following on from winger Nathan Shaw and striker Steven Boyd.

It’s understood at least two more players will be added during the window.

Inverness, who finished third in the Championship last term, kick off their pre-season games at Clach on Wednesday before going to Brora Rangers on Saturday.

Their first competitive fixture is on July 9 when they travel to League 2 champions Kelty Hearts for their first tie in the Premier Sports Cup.

Meanwhile, Caley Thistle have confirmed that 16-year-old winger Kieron Willox has joined Rangers.

In a statement, the club said: “We did our best to try to keep Kieron at the club and a number of Scottish Premiership clubs have been showing serious interest in the 16-year-old winger who has been with us for six seasons, but ultimately the lure of the Europa League Finalists was too strong and we wish Kieron and his family nothing but success with Rangers.

“Our academy continues to thrive across all age groups and the fact that one of the biggest clubs in Europe is looking to sign a young man who has not even come close to playing for the first team is a credit to everyone involved in the academy, coaches, players and parents.”

[[title]]