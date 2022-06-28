Caley Thistle swoop to land Wycombe Wanderers defender Max Ram until 2024

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle have secured defender Max Ram on a two-year deal from Wycombe Wanderers on a pre-contract.

The 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at National League side Hungerford Town, will officially become an ICT player on Friday when his Wycombe deal expires.

Ram, described as “promising” by his new club, started his career in Leicester City’s academy before signing for Nottingham Forest.

After joining English League One club Wycombe last August, he made just three appearances before securing the loan move at Hungerford.

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle are delighted to announce the pre-contract signing of promising defender Max Ram on an 2 year deal from Wycombe Wanderers 👉 https://t.co/YZ9bHtRDdt pic.twitter.com/lMbQ6yRWP0 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) June 28, 2022

He becomes head coach Billy Dodds’ third summer signing, following on from winger Nathan Shaw and striker Steven Boyd.

It’s understood at least two more players will be added during the window.

Inverness, who finished third in the Championship last term, kick off their pre-season games at Clach on Wednesday before going to Brora Rangers on Saturday.

Their first competitive fixture is on July 9 when they travel to League 2 champions Kelty Hearts for their first tie in the Premier Sports Cup.

Meanwhile, Caley Thistle have confirmed that 16-year-old winger Kieron Willox has joined Rangers.

In a statement, the club said: “We did our best to try to keep Kieron at the club and a number of Scottish Premiership clubs have been showing serious interest in the 16-year-old winger who has been with us for six seasons, but ultimately the lure of the Europa League Finalists was too strong and we wish Kieron and his family nothing but success with Rangers.

“Our academy continues to thrive across all age groups and the fact that one of the biggest clubs in Europe is looking to sign a young man who has not even come close to playing for the first team is a credit to everyone involved in the academy, coaches, players and parents.”