Sport Football Caley Thistle

Zak Delaney sets sights on Caley Thistle title charge after relegation battle at Bath City

By Paul Chalk
July 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 30, 2022, 9:24 am
Zak Delaney in action in pre-season for ICT against Brora Rangers.
Defender Zak Delaney is determined to go from a relegation-fighter to title-chaser this season.

The 20-year-old Irishman is settling in well at Caley Thistle, having helped the side win their Premier Sports Cup group to line up a second round shot at Premiership Motherwell on August 31.

The left-sider, who can also play centre half, signed a two-year contract this summer, joining from West Brom where he featured for their under-18s and under-23s.

A challenging loan spell last season at National League South team Bath City was a real education as they beat the drop, finishing 18th in the 21-club division.

Delaney made just five appearances for the Romans, but the pressure was a learning curve which he believes will benefit him in the Scottish Championship.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s league opener against Queen’s Park, he said: “The loan move (at Bath) will help me especially as I was playing men’s football with points on the line where it’s not always pretty.

“Last year, we were in a dog-fight and were nearly relegated, so it will be nice to be at the other end at Inverness where we’re chasing a title. That will be good pressure.

“It’s a step up for me, so I’m looking to adapt and hopefully not stand out like a sore thumb.

“For me, it’s been good to get proper minutes so far and I’m really enjoying it.

“We’ve done well as a group to get through in the League Cup and that gives us confidence going into the start of the league season.”

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds snapped up defender Zak Delaney on a two-year contract.

Experienced duo advising Delaney

He’s already forged a strong understanding at the back, with Robbie Deas and Danny Devine in particular guiding him when he had to play on the right side of a pairing.

He said: “Robbie has played a lot of games at this level, so he knows the ins and outs of it.

“Him and the other boys have been good to me, including Danny, who has not been fit, but still giving me tips.

“It was a bit weird me playing on the right with two lefties, but we got on okay.

“We got out of the group in the cup, so we’re looking good.”

Robbie Deas, facing, and Zak Delaney, right, in action against Kelty Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup, which was the Irish defender’s competitive debut earlier this month.

And he hopes showing his versatility will lead to plenty of game-time for the Caley Jags this season.

Delaney added: “I think I’m quite flexible. I’ve played on the right, but can play on the left side of the centre-back or left-back, similar to Robbie Deas.

“It’s such a long season. Some of the lads said they played 50 or so games last season, so I just want to be available and learn and grow this season and take the chance to improve.”

ICT out to avoid play-off pain again

After finishing third last term and being pipped by St Johnstone in the play-offs, Delaney explained there’s a real hunger to ensure Caley Thistle go up automatically in 2022/23.

He said: “The lads were unlucky not to get promoted last year.

“We have brought in a few new boys and the overall feeling is the squad is stronger.

“I don’t see why we can’t target the title after going so close last season.

“After finishing third, there’s no reason why we can’t go on and win the league.

“Going all the way to the play-offs is going to hurt, so we want to avoid the play-offs completely and get it done without going into the play-offs.”

Zak Delaney signed a two-year deal at Inverness this summer.

Settling in well in north of Scotland

The assured young defender says his new team-mates have rolled out the welcome mat for him since he joined this summer.

He said: “It’s been good and I’m really enjoying it. I have settled in quite easily, given the group of lads who are here.

“The Scottish and Irish lads are quite similar, which obviously helps.

“I’d never been up here before. I didn’t realise how far away it was – but it’s really nice and I’m enjoying it.”

