Claire Maxwell diary: Buzz from Commonwealth Games opening ceremony has Turriff netball star excited to get going

Being at the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games on Friday night was a brilliant way to kick things off.

Every Games is slightly different, but we absolutely loved our outfits and it was great walking out there and hearing people chant for Scotland. It was great for everyone to come together and walk out as a big team.

I think it’s good to get caught up in the moment for the opening ceremony, as there’s no pressure to perform. But we’ve ticked that off and it’s now time to get started.

I’m so excited to get started. We’re super-prepared, probably the most we’ve been prepared for going into a competition like this.

We’ve had our final training session and we just rested up last night, knowing we’d done all the hard work.

We’re all clear in our roles as a team and I just need to make sure I do my own job as captain and inspire the girls.

We’ve got a really motivating head coach in Tamsin Greenway. She makes sure all the girls are on task and it’s great to have a coach that’s created such great clarity within the group.

Australia is the toughest opponent we could have got first up – they are number one in the world for a reason. But it’s a great match for us to see where we’re at.

For us, the game is about our own processes. We’re not going to focus on the scoreline, but just want to go out there and play with confidence.

First full day in camp 🤍 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💙 pic.twitter.com/9mnIFyKIRb — Claire Maxwell (Brownie) (@BrownieMaxwell) July 25, 2022

Everyone is ready to hit the court at 12 and enjoy it, ahead of our crunch game against Wales on Sunday.

We went to watch a game last night, to give us a flavour of what lies in store when we step out on court today.

My mum and dad have been down soaking up the atmosphere and my husband and daughter Lucy are getting here before the game.

Splitting time between your family and camp is about getting that middle ground. We’ve had a few calls and FaceTimes, but in camp you need to make sure you have that focus.

It’s a balancing act and it’s something I feel the girls have done well.

I know England had a big support for their game yesterday, but we have got so many supporters coming down to watch us.

So many people have said to me they’ve got tickets for the game. There’s a great buzz about it and hopefully a lot of supporters are there for us.

The Games bring people together. So many came down for the opening ceremony and it makes it so much more special when there’s a buzz about the place.