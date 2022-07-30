Claire Maxwell diary: Buzz from Commonwealth Games opening ceremony has Turriff netball star excited to get going

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Claire Maxwell diary: Buzz from Commonwealth Games opening ceremony has Turriff netball star excited to get going

By Jamie Durent
July 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 30, 2022, 9:26 am
Team Scotland netball captain Claire Maxwell. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (12976967h)
Team Scotland netball captain Claire Maxwell. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock

Being at the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games on Friday night was a brilliant way to kick things off.

Every Games is slightly different, but we absolutely loved our outfits and it was great walking out there and hearing people chant for Scotland. It was great for everyone to come together and walk out as a big team.

I think it’s good to get caught up in the moment for the opening ceremony, as there’s no pressure to perform. But we’ve ticked that off and it’s now time to get started.

I’m so excited to get started. We’re super-prepared, probably the most we’ve been prepared for going into a competition like this.

We’ve had our final training session and we just rested up last night, knowing we’d done all the hard work.

Team Scotland walk out at Friday's opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games. Jacob King/PA Wire.
Team Scotland walk out at Friday’s opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games. Photo by Jacob King/PA Wire

We’re all clear in our roles as a team and I just need to make sure I do my own job as captain and inspire the girls.

We’ve got a really motivating head coach in Tamsin Greenway. She makes sure all the girls are on task and it’s great to have a coach that’s created such great clarity within the group.

Australia is the toughest opponent we could have got first up – they are number one in the world for a reason. But it’s a great match for us to see where we’re at.

For us, the game is about our own processes. We’re not going to focus on the scoreline, but just want to go out there and play with confidence.

Everyone is ready to hit the court at 12 and enjoy it, ahead of our crunch game against Wales on Sunday.

We went to watch a game last night, to give us a flavour of what lies in store when we step out on court today.

My mum and dad have been down soaking up the atmosphere and my husband and daughter Lucy are getting here before the game. 

Splitting time between your family and camp is about getting that middle ground. We’ve had a few calls and FaceTimes, but in camp you need to make sure you have that focus.

It’s a balancing act and it’s something I feel the girls have done well.

Claire Maxwell, playing for Scottish Thistles. Photo by Colin Poultney/ProSports/Shutterstock (12628252ah)
Claire Maxwell, playing for Scottish Thistles. Photo by Colin Poultney/ProSports/Shutterstock (12628252ah)

I know England had a big support for their game yesterday, but we have got so many supporters coming down to watch us.

So many people have said to me they’ve got tickets for the game. There’s a great buzz about it and hopefully a lot of supporters are there for us.

The Games bring people together. So many came down for the opening ceremony and it makes it so much more special when there’s a buzz about the place.

