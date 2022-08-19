Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds reflects on sore league loss at Partick Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds felt Caley Thistle lacked hard graft which led to their shock 4-1 Championship loss at Partick Thistle.

Inverness crashed to a crushing defeat, with Brian Graham’s brace a Kevin Holt penalty and an Anton Dowds headed goal leaving the Highlanders flattened before George Oakley’s late headed reply.

This sore score for ICT came after an undefeated start to their league and cup campaigns.

It was a result which took Partick top of the table going into the weekend, which was the prize on offer for ICT had they won or drawn in Glasgow.

Boss Dodds was reeling after this side lost by more than one goal for the first time in any game outwith the 4-0 promotion play-off final loss at St Johnstone in May.

He said:”For the first time since I have come here we did not work hard enough. I can’t label that often at my players.

“I don’t know if it is because last week we scored a few nice goals and passed well.

“We played our part in every goal. It has to start from hard work and you get your rewards from that but we did not work hard enough.

“It is a sore one. When you don’t do the basics the heads go down. We never looked like getting back into it.”

Opposite number Ian McCall was thrilled by his team’s showing, although irked by Oakley’s late goal.

He said: “I am bit annoyed at the end to lose a goal.

“I wouldn’t have minded but it was from but a set-play – although if you’d offered me 4-1 before the game I’d have been delighted.

“We have three home games in a row and that is the first one done. Hopefully we can do the same in the next two. It is nice to be top of the league this morning but it is early, early days.”

Next Saturday, Caley Thistle welcome Morton to the Highlands, while Partick are home to Raith Rovers.