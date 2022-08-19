Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds reflects on sore league loss at Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds reflects on sore league loss at Partick Thistle

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 19, 2022, 10:20 pm Updated: August 19, 2022, 10:35 pm
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds watched on from the sidelines at Firhill.
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds watched on from the sidelines at Firhill.

Billy Dodds felt Caley Thistle lacked hard graft which led to their shock 4-1 Championship loss at Partick Thistle.

Inverness crashed to a crushing defeat, with Brian Graham’s brace a Kevin Holt penalty and an Anton Dowds headed goal leaving the Highlanders flattened before George Oakley’s late headed reply.

This sore score for ICT came after an undefeated start to their league and cup campaigns.

It was a result which took Partick top of the table going into the weekend, which was the prize on offer for ICT had they won or drawn in Glasgow.

Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers looks dejected after Anton Dowds makes it 4-0.

Boss Dodds was reeling after this side lost by more than one goal for the first time in any game outwith the 4-0 promotion play-off final loss at St Johnstone in May.

He said:”For the first time since I have come here we did not work hard enough. I can’t label that often at my players.

“I don’t know if it is because last week we scored a few nice goals and passed well.

“We played our part in every goal. It has to start from hard work and you get your rewards from that but we did not work hard enough.

“It is a sore one. When you don’t do the basics the heads go down. We never looked like getting back into it.”

Opposite number Ian McCall was thrilled by his team’s showing, although irked by Oakley’s late goal.

George Oakley scores a late header for ICT in the 4-1 loss.

He said: “I am bit annoyed at the end to lose a goal.

“I wouldn’t have minded but it was from but a set-play – although if you’d offered me 4-1 before the game I’d have been delighted.

“We have three home games in a row and that is the first one done. Hopefully we can do the same in the next two. It is nice to be top of the league this morning but it is early, early days.”

Next Saturday, Caley Thistle welcome Morton to the Highlands, while Partick are home to Raith Rovers.

