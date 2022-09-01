Caley Thistle guilty of losing soft goals at Motherwell, says head coach Billy Dodds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle guilty of losing soft goals at Motherwell, says head coach Billy Dodds

By Jamie Durent
September 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 1, 2022, 7:03 am
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds felt his side gifted Motherwell soft goals in their 4-0 League Cup defeat at Fir Park.

The Caley Jags were blown away in the first-half by Premiership side Motherwell, with Kevin van Veen scoring twice and Danny Devine turning into his own net.

Dutch striker van Veen completed his hat-trick with a second penalty on 67 minutes to ensure smooth progress for the home side.

“I think when you give decent teams like Motherwell goals – they all wanted the ball and when you’re playing Premiership opposition, they go onto another level,” said Dodds.

“We looked a bit shocked to start with but you’ve seen results recently, where teams can collapse. I think we did everything but collapse.

“We had a horrendous penalty given against us. I just said to them for the second half that we’ve seen some of the results recently and we don’t do that. I think 3-0 would have been a fair result.

“I know they had more chances but my players worked their socks off. They worked so hard.”

Caley Thistle improved marginally during second half

Van Veen got his first after nine minutes, tapping in from Joe Efford’s cross, before Devine attempted to block Matt Penney’s cross but could only divert it past Ridgers.

Motherwell got a third before the break after Daniel MacKay was adjudged to have brought down Sean Goss and van Veen thumped home from 12 yards.

Kevin van Veen completes his hat-trick from the penalty spot
Kevin van Veen completes his hat-trick from the penalty spot

Caley Thistle were marginally better in the second half but felt aggrieved when David Carson was adjudged to have handled in the box, with van Veen again reliable from the spot to complete his treble.

“We gave away some soft goals to start with and when you do that against Premiership teams like Motherwell, they grow,” added Dodds. “They all wanted the ball and you’re in for a hard night if you do that.

“I thought after the first 10 or 15 minutes it was going to be a fair cup tie but when you lose the goal, we’re in shock a wee bit. We then lose another goal and get the penalty given against us.”

