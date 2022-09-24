George Oakley driven by fond memories of Challenge Cup success ahead of Brechin City tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Caley Thistle

George Oakley driven by fond memories of Challenge Cup success ahead of Brechin City tie

By Andy Skinner
September 24, 2022, 6:00 am
George Oakley lifts aloft the IRN BRU Cup in 2018.
George Oakley lifts aloft the IRN BRU Cup in 2018.

George Oakley’s fond memories of past Challenge Cup success with Caley Thistle gives him extra incentive ahead of today’s tie against Brechin City.

In his first spell with Inverness, English forward Oakley was part of John Robertson’s team which defeated Dumbarton 1-0 in the final at McDiarmid Park in 2018.

Caley Thistle were also crowned joint winners of the competition in 2020 along with Raith Rovers, after the Covid-19 pandemic prevented the final from going ahead.

Inverness approach this weekend’s home tie against the Highland League leaders on fine form, having racked up successive Championship away wins over Raith Rovers and Dundee.

Having returned to Caledonian Stadium for a second stint in the summer, Oakley feels a cup run can only help his side keep their momentum going.

Oakley said: “It’s just good memories. I remember the competition, we played Crusaders in the semi-final and beat them 3-2.

“It was just a nice day out to have as well, with all the fans at a different venue.

“It’s a final at the end of the day, no matter where or how you get there.

“It was enjoyable, what I remember of it. Carl Tremarco scored the winner in the 90th minute and we had a good party after.

Carl Tremarco celebrates his late winner against Dumbarton in 2018.

“If I remember rightly, every year the club has done well in this cup.

“It’s a nice bonus, because it’s a different focus away from the league.

“Everyone loves a cup run, and it builds momentum which helps you on in the league.

“We want to do as well as we can in the cup, because it just pushes us on in the league and builds the team.

“We are looking forward to the game just to keep the run going.”

Forward hoping to kick start second spell in Highlands

Oakley rejoined Inverness in the summer after spending last season with English National League side Woking.

Since leaving Caley Jags first time around in 2019, Oakley has also had spells with Hamilton Accies, Kilmarnock and Bulgarian outfit Pirin Blagoevgrad.

Having made just three starts so far this term, Oakley hopes to be given an opportunity to impress against Brechin.

George Oakley headed a consolation goal for Caley Thistle at Partick Thistle.

He added: “I came in late to the squad, and I was a bit behind everyone fitness-wise. I admit that.

“There were little niggles here and there, but that’s just part and parcel of the game.

“I just had to get over that. I’m feeling good, and feeling fit.

“Hopefully I can get the minutes on board and push on so I can start playing more – and show everyone I’m back.”

Englishman feels Inverness is like ‘second home’

Oakley is eager to show the Caley Jags supporters how much he has developed since his first stint at the club, adding: “I have always said that if there was one place I would have liked to have another go, it would always be Inverness.

“When I came up here first, I was young. I had just turned 21.

“I’m not going to lie, I found it hard to settle in, but a lot of boys do. It was my first time away from home.

Caley Jags striker George Oakley.

“I have gone away and become a man, if you want to say that. That’s why it’s nice to come back to the area and give what I have gone away and learned.

“It’s nice to be back – it’s like a second home. Everything is the same, it’s like I never left.

“I know the area and I see the same people from years ago when I was last here.

“It makes things easier on the pitch, because I don’t have to worry about settling in. I can just get on with my game.

“I feel at home, I feel confident and comfortable and I’m just raring to go.”

