Scott Allardice eager for Caley Thistle to crank up promotion push at home

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 7, 2022, 7:37 am
Scott Allardice.
Scott Allardice.

Scott Allardice is sure Caley Thistle can up the levels at home to turn the heat on rivals at the top of the Championship.

The midfielder is relishing Friday’s date with leaders Partick Thistle at the Caledonian Stadium, with the prize for a hosts’ victory being joint first-place going into the weekend.

Ten of the 14 points gained by ICT have come away from Inverness, boosted by three away wins on the spin – against Raith Rovers, Dundee and Ayr United.

Allardice is keen for the team to peak against Partick, two months after a punishing 4-1 defeat against the Jags at Firhill.

With the backing of the home supporters, the 24-year-old accepts they have to start winning at home to make a bid for the summit.

He said: “The away games with the backing of fans that travel and hopefully give them something to cheer about tomorrow.

“Our home form hasn’t been where we want it to be, but we have to change that.

“We got nine points in three away games, and in parts we played well, but there are a few more gears we can go up.”

Scott Allardice (left) and Morton’s Grant Gillespie.

Praise for all-rounder Harper

In Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Ayr United, Cammy Harper’s goal, his fifth of the season, makes him the top club scorer.

He’s been in boss Billy Dodds’ words, “a revelation”, since switching from defence to midfield and Allardice praised the 20-year-old in-form star,

He said: “Cammy makes it easy. He is flying scoring goals but his all-round play coming in at left-back or playing at central midfield, he’s done well. It is not just the goals, it is his all-round play.”

Grinding out wins could be crucial

Allardice knows winning games the gutsy way, as they did last week, matters just as much as when they turn on the style.

Leaving Somerset Park with three points was all that mattered.

He said: “We showed we can grind out results. We had to dig deep.

“That might be the difference (later in the season) and we showed when we can do that, we can put points on the board.

“The way the Championship is, I don’t think it is the prettiest of leagues in terms of football, and that is what we need to do.

“When we were not playing well, or passing the ball nearly as much, we needed to dig deep and then we got a goal. In the second half, we were comfortable to a degree.”

Team determined to prove points

The 4-1 defeat at Firhill in August was a sore one, which was another game in front of the BBC Scotland cameras, just like this clash.

Allardice explained that the squad are determined to remind people how good they really can be.

He added: “Losing any game is not good, but especially the manner which we lost that game, we let ourselves down.

“We want to prove a point, not just because it is against Partick, but in any game, we are much better than we showed the last time and we need to show it. They are a good team, but we know we can push them.”

