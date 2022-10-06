Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby… but won’t be in the dugout for it

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he finally has a welcome selection headache for the New Firm derby… although he will be absent from the Tannadice touchline.

Goodwin has been hit an EIGHT-game ban by the SFA for comments made about Hibs’ defender Ryan Porteous.

The Pittodrie gaffer will serve an immediate six-game ban with two matches suspended until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Aberdeen have opted not to make a statement on the ban yet.

However there remains the option of a possible appeal.

Goodwin accused defender Porteous of “blatant cheating” in his post-match interview following the Dons’ 3-1 defeat at Easter Road.

The SFA charged Goodwin for alleged breaches of disciplinary rules 73 and 77, which cover offensive, improper and/or insulting statements and conduct.

Goodwin will miss the next six games against Dundee United (away), Hearts (home), Partick Thistle (h, League Cup), Motherwell (a), Rangers (a) and Hibs (h).

He will return to the dugout for the Premiership clash at Livingston on November 8.

Selection headache despite ban

Just 90 minutes prior to the SFA’s confirmation of the ban, Goodwin had emphasised his welcome selection dilemma due to the return of key players.

Leighton Clarkson and Liam Scales both return from suspension for the trip to Dundee United on Saturday (6pm kick-off).

Scales served a one-match suspension following his controversial dismissal against Hibs following a second yellow.

The defender’s second booking came from the incident with Porteous that sparked Goodwin’s comments about the defender.

Aberdeen are also set to welcome back midfielder Connor Barron for the derby.

Barron has yet to feature this campaign due to a knee injury suffered during a pre-season friendly.

Goodwin said: “For the first time in quite a while I’ve got a selection headache and could potentially have to leave one or two out of the squad altogether.

“That is not something I’ve had to do of late.

“We didn’t have the same strength in depth when I took the job on in February as we have now.

“But we’ve got competition for places now and last season I couldn’t say that.

“Connor Barron has trained all week, which is a huge bonus.

“Leighton Clarkston and Liam Scales return from suspension.

“There are plenty of people pushing for places in the team.”

Barron’s injury nightmare over

Assistant manager Lee Sharp will take over in the dugout for the next six games, starting at Tannadice on Saturday.

Goodwin is delighted to have midfielder Barron back in contention for selection.

The 20-year-old has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in a pre-season friendly at Highland League Buckie Thistle.

Following Goodwin’s appointment as manager in mid February Barron started every game under the new manager for the rest of the season.

Aberdeen are in ongoing talks with Barron and his agent regarding a new contract.

Barron is currently contracted to the Dons until summer 2024.

After four months out, Goodwin says he will be ‘careful’ with Barron’s return.

He said: “Connor is a very important player for us.

“He burst onto the scene last season after spending the first part of it on loan at Kelty.

“Connor played pretty much every league for me when I got the job in February.

“I think that says what I think of him.

“Connor has been out for an extended period so we have to be careful with him.

“Whether he makes the matchday squad this weekend remains to be seen.

“He’s had some very tough training sessions this week.

“Connor is a big player for us but I’ve got a number of other big players in the squad as well.

“The pleasing thing is that we are not relying on one individual.”