Caley Thistle’s Championship fixture at Hamilton is off due to frozen penalty area

Caley Thistle’s Championship fixture at Hamilton Accies was called off due to a partly frozen pitch.

An inspection was called for 7.45am on Saturday and the hosts, who are in bottom spot, confirmed that the New Douglas Park encounter was postponed.

Their statement said: “Match referee Colin Steven has postponed this afternoon’s match against ICT as the right-hand penalty area is frozen underfoot and unsafe for players. A new date will be announced in due course.

“The area of concern, despite being heavily salted throughout the week, was also in the shade and sub zero all week.

“Friday’s rain fell onto frozen undersurface. Players training yesterday reported it as unsteady, Ref felt that area was noticeably different and unsafe.”

This was due to be the second successive game between the sides, with Hamilton knocking a mainly young ICT team out of the SPFL Trust Trophy last weekend.

Billy Dodds’ men, who sit mid-table, will now turn their attention to Friday’s trip to Partick Thistle.

It was one of three Championship games postponed with Dundee v Cove Rangers called off on Friday due to stadium damage at Dens Park caused by the freezing weather while Morton v Queen’s Park didn’t go ahead due to a frozen pitch.

Peterhead’s home match against Clyde was one of three League One games that fell victim to the weather with Airdrieonians v Dunfermline Athletic and Alloa v Falkirk also off.

In League Two, four games were postponed including Albion Rovers v Elgin City. Dumbarton v Stenhousemuir, East Fife v Stranraer and Stirling Albion v Forfar were also called off due to frozen pitches.