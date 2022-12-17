‘Monday until homes are reconnected’: 700 Shetland households still without power

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of Shetlanders have still not been reconnected to power, as many told to expect a further delay before power is restored.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said it was making “good progress” in getting islanders back onto mains electric after heavy snow and network damage left hundreds without power.

Shetland lost power on Monday after heavy snowfall brought down power lines, and bad weather has hampered the operation.

Around 700 homes on the islands are still without power.

SSEN said its teams were working tirelessly to get people back on line.

Our teams have been out in helicopters across Shetland today, pinpointing key sections of damage to help us target our efforts and get homes reconnected as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/2BLqwyYC92 — Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (@ssencommunity) December 16, 2022

Meanwhile, SSEN stressed there are warm hubs across the isles offering warmth, hot food and drinks.

Hubs include Walls Public Hall, North Ness Public Hall, Skeld Hall, Aith Public Hall, Whiteness and Weisdale Hall, Tingwall Hall, Symbister Hall and Speldiburn Community Café.

Hundreds of workers have gone to the islands to help the community get back on line, and help is available for those who need it.

‘Facing a further night in cold houses’

Shetland Islands Council are urging people to keep an eye on vulnerable residents over the weekend.

An SIC spokeswoman said: “With many areas of Shetland now restored to power and life beginning to feel a little more normal Shetland Islands Council are encouraging residents to continue to look out for the most vulnerable in their communities this weekend.

“Many households across Shetland have now been reconnected, but some areas will be facing a further night in cold houses or without power, and many people may still be struggling to leave their homes due to icy tracks and drives.

“SSEN are continuing to work to reconnect the remaining properties, and have warned that some households may experience additional disconnections for short periods of time as work is undertaken to reconnect areas of the grid.

“Shetland Islands Council are continuing to work with partners to check those known to be most vulnerable. Anyone who needs support with essential supplies or emergency assistance should continue to contact the Shetland Islands Council on 01595 744400.”

She added that main and sideroads are now “passable with care” but warned “severe weather warnings have been issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning, and drivers are urged to continue to take care on the roads.”

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland on Saturday, Graham Keddie, SSEN spokesman, said: “Biggest challenge we have is on the west side of Shetland. There is network rebuild required there.

“We are throwing teams at it.

We have a lot of operational resource, and we are also using generation. We do expect it may be until Monday until those homes are reconnected.

“But we are in contact with our customers and providing welfare.”