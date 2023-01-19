Queen’s Park boss Owen Coyle apologises after Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds irked by comments

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds blasted Queen’s Park boss Owen Coyle for what he thinks were “disrespectful” and “disgraceful” comments about his Caley Thistle side.

The Championship rivals drew 0-0 in an entertaining tussle for league points last weekend.

But Inverness head coach Dodds was less than impressed when his opposite number labelled ICT a counter-attacking team in his post-match club TV interview.

Dodds was also irked by Coyle saying experienced Caley Jags striker Billy Mckay is an outstanding striker “at this level”.

After Dodds hit out at the Queen’s Park boss during Thursday morning’s pre-match press conference – ahead of Inverness and Queen’s Park meeting again on Scottish Cup duty this Saturday – Coyle defended himself, insisting he’s only got sky-high respect for the Caley Thistle, Dodds and his players.

🗣️ Reaction from Owen Coyle after this afternoon's goalless draw away to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Coyle ‘totally disrespectful’ to ICT

Dodds was not happy with the Queen’s Park manager’s take on Saturday’s Championship game, which left ICT three points outside the top four.

He said: “After the game, I was really complimentary about Owen Coyle’s team, but when I listened to Owen’s comments, I thought he was really disrespectful, to be honest.

“He was so disrespectful to our team, saying we played on the counter-attack, we had men behind the ball all the time.

“I watched the game back – I didn’t have to watch it back, but I was upset and disgusted by his comments. I understand we (only) see our own team at times, but he was totally disrespectful to us.

“We mixed our game up well, didn’t put men behind the ball. They forced us back on a couple of occasions at the end of the first half and a bit towards the end of the game, but that was down to Owen having a good team, which is what I said last week. That’s why they are where they are (top of the Championship).

“We pressed high, we got the ball back, we created some great opportunities.

“He said we only had one he could remember, which Calum Ferrie saved. I could tell him four or five.

“We also built from the back at times. It was really good play, while there were times when they pinned us back. We had to counter-attack then, because they were pressing.

“I was not happy with some of Owen’s comments, I have to say.”

‘Sometimes you have to think before you speak’

When asked whether he will discuss it further when he sees Coyle on Saturday, Dodds added: “I know Owen well – he was my coach at Dundee United.

“Listen, I get it, you see your own team at times, but he was so disrespectful.

“After the game, I was fair and gave him and his team credit, and rightly so, because they are a good team.

“His comments were disrespectful to us as a group, but, individually, when he said Billy Mckay is a good striker at this level… Does that mean he’s poor at Premiership level? I don’t know.

“Sometimes you have to think before you speak.”

Coyle holds ICT in ‘highest regard’

Spiders manager Coyle, meanwhile, gave his take on Dodds’ comments and stressed his opinions on the Highlanders are the opposite of disrespectful, apologising for any miscommunication.

He said: “We have nothing but the highest regard and utmost respect for Inverness as a club, team, their players, as well as Doddsy as a manager.

“This is a club which came within 45 minutes of the Premiership last year. I spoke to the press after Saturday’s game and I was fully complimentary about Caley Thistle.

“If anything has been said or been misinterpreted, I would certainly never disrespect anybody. If anything, it’s the reverse.

🔜🏆 We're in Scottish Cup action this Saturday as we face Queen's Park at the Caledonian Stadium

🎟️ Online from https://t.co/6z5nBMn9qE

🛍️ From the Club Shop until 4pm today pic.twitter.com/R5D59BEFIr — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 18, 2023

“Inverness away, for me, is the toughest game of the season. Of course, they are all tough in this league.

“When Inverness have their full complement of players, they are arguably the best team in the league.

“We knew it would be a tough game and it really could have gone either way.

“Both are very good teams and, at times, we had to play on the counter-attack.

“If there is anything Doddsy has picked up wrong, I can only apologise for that. There was never, ever, any intention to upset anybody or show any slight.”

Coyle tips Inverness to gather pace

Former Ross County boss Coyle believes when ICT return to league duties next weekend at Raith Rovers, they will be strong, especially with long-term injured stars on the way back.

He added: “I actually said at the start of the season, if you finish above Inverness and Dundee you will be at the very top end of the league. I have seen nothing to change my mind.

“Given Inverness have players coming back from injury, it’s fair to say they’ll be one of the teams who will take the most points from the remaining fixtures in the remaining games, because of the quality they have.

“Last Saturday was probably the most exciting 0-0 draw anybody has seen in a long time. I’m sure there will be goals on Saturday, because both teams have some very, very good players.”