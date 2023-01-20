Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup tie against Queen’s Park among several matches to be called off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Queen’s Park has been postponed due to a snowbound pitch.

An inspection was called at noon, with three inches of snow having built up on the surface over recent days.

With sub-zero temperatures forecast overnight, the pitch was deemed to have no chance of being playable in time for the match.

Following a pitch inspection this afternoon we can confirm that tomorrow’s match against Queen’s Park has been postponed. Unfortunately there was still three inches of snow on the pitch and with temperatures due to go below freezing tonight pic.twitter.com/gsXRADFBXm — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 20, 2023

The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday January 31 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

A pitch inspection will take place at Balmoral Stadium ahead of Cove Rangers’ Scottish Cup tie against Ayr United.

If that tie is postponed it would also take place on January 31.

🚨 There will be a pitch inspection at 8am tomorrow to decide whether the Scottish Cup Fourth Round tie with @AyrUnitedFC can go ahead. We will provide an update as soon as we can to ensure supporters do not set off on their journeys unnecessarily. — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) January 20, 2023

Elgin City’s tie at home to Drumchapel United will be subject to a 10.30am pitch inspection on Saturday morning. That tie would be moved to this Tuesday (January 24) if the Borough Briggs surface is deemed unplayable.

Meanwhile, the Breedon Highland League match between Clachnacuddin and Banks o’ Dee has been called off due to snow covering the Grant Street Park pitch.

Tomorrow's game against @banksodee_fc at Grant Street Park has been postponed due to a thick blanket of snow covering the surface.

With temperatures forecast to stay low, an early decision was made to postpone the match.

The game will be rescheduled for a later date. pic.twitter.com/3Vy1NWoRLB — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) January 20, 2023

It follows a number of call-offs in the North Caledonian League, with the top of the table clash between St Duthus and Loch Ness having been postponed on Thursday.

Alness United’s match against Thurso, Invergordon’s game against Inverness Athletic, and Halkirk United versus Golspie Sutherland have all been postponed, along with Bonar Bridge’s match against Clachnacuddin reserves.

Saturday’s McBookie.com Premier League games between Dufftown and Bridge of Don Thistle and Nairn St Ninian v Culter have been postponed as has the Championship matches involving Rothie Rovers and Lossiemouth United and Newmachar United v Deveronside.