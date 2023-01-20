Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup tie against Queen’s Park among several matches to be called off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup tie against Queen’s Park among several matches to be called off

By Andy Skinner
January 20, 2023, 12:47 pm Updated: January 20, 2023, 3:10 pm
Caledonian Stadium, home of Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Caledonian Stadium, home of Caley Thistle. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Queen’s Park has been postponed due to a snowbound pitch.

An inspection was called at noon, with three inches of snow having built up on the surface over recent days.

With sub-zero temperatures forecast overnight, the pitch was deemed to have no chance of being playable in time for the match.

The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday January 31 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

A pitch inspection will take place at Balmoral Stadium ahead of Cove Rangers’ Scottish Cup tie against Ayr United.

If that tie is postponed it would also take place on January 31.

Elgin City’s tie at home to Drumchapel United will be subject to a 10.30am pitch inspection on Saturday morning. That tie would be moved to this Tuesday (January 24) if the Borough Briggs surface is deemed unplayable.

Meanwhile, the Breedon Highland League match between Clachnacuddin and Banks o’ Dee has been called off due to snow covering the Grant Street Park pitch.

It follows a number of call-offs in the North Caledonian League, with the top of the table clash between St Duthus and Loch Ness having been postponed on Thursday.

Alness United’s match against Thurso, Invergordon’s game against Inverness Athletic, and Halkirk United versus Golspie Sutherland have all been postponed, along with Bonar Bridge’s match against Clachnacuddin reserves.

Saturday’s McBookie.com Premier League games between Dufftown and Bridge of Don Thistle and Nairn St Ninian v Culter have been postponed as has the Championship matches involving Rothie Rovers and Lossiemouth United and Newmachar United v Deveronside.

 

