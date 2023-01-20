St Duthus’ crucial top of the table clash against Loch Ness off due to snowbound pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

St Duthus’ crucial top of the table clash against Loch Ness off due to snowbound pitch

By Andy Skinner
January 20, 2023, 11:45 am
St Duthus manager Alan Geegan. Photograph - James Gunn
St Duthus manager Alan Geegan. Photograph - James Gunn

St Duthus’ crunch clash against North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness has been called off due to a snowbound pitch.

The call to postpone the game was made on Thursday afternoon, with upcoming forecast leaving no chance of the Grant Park surface clearing in time for the game.

The Tain outfit occupy second place in the table, 10 points adrift of Loch Ness but with two games in hand.

Geegan has made a strong impact since taking charge of St Duthus in October 2021, most notably winning the North Caledonian Cup against Halkirk United last April.

With Ben Bruce and Daniel Christie due to return from injury in the coming weeks, Geegan is hopeful St Duthus can keep up their momentum when they return to action away to Thurso next weekend.

‘We just need to believe in ourselves’

Geegan said: “Last year, we went on a really good run just before Christmas onwards, and got ourselves right up the table.

“This year we are in a far better position for going on one of those runs. I just hope that history will repeat itself and we will hit that form, although we have a lot of tough fixtures before the end of the season.

“Looking back over the calendar year of 2022, there are probably not many teams who have matched us in terms of form.

“We picked up one trophy and managed to get to another cup final at the start of this season, which we lost to Invergordon.

St Duthus winners, from left: assistant manager Justin Rogers, coach Robbie Ross, boss Alan Geegan and physio Ian Christie.

“I have told the boys they need to take belief from that. We have taken ourselves from second bottom when I took over, to where we are now.

“We are a good enough side to be up there, we just need to believe in ourselves, but at the same time relish the challenge of teams trying to shoot us down off our perch.”

Invergordon and Fort William also in mix

The match between bottom side Bonar Bridge and Clachnacuddin reserves has also been called off, due to a frozen pitch.

Another side that remains firmly in title contention is Invergordon, who host third-placed Inverness Athletic.

Although the champions are 14 points adrift of Loch Ness at present, they can reduce that gap to just two points if they win their four games in hand.

Fort William are also playing catch up, and they will look to keep their challenge alive when they make the trip to Nairn County reserves.

Along with Fort and Invergordon, Halkirk United and Golspie Sutherland are also tied on 24 points, with the two sides meeting each other at Morrison Park.

Further down the table, Alness United host Thurso.

Orkney are also out of action this weekend, however, the islanders have been boosted by a further £5,000 funding award from Scottish Sea Farms which will go towards the cost of travelling to away matches.

It is the 10th successive year of sponsorship from the salmon farmer, which has contributed more than £60,000 since the club was formed in 2012.

