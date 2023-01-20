St Duthus’ crucial top of the table clash against Loch Ness off due to snowbound pitch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Duthus’ crunch clash against North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness has been called off due to a snowbound pitch.

The call to postpone the game was made on Thursday afternoon, with upcoming forecast leaving no chance of the Grant Park surface clearing in time for the game.

The Tain outfit occupy second place in the table, 10 points adrift of Loch Ness but with two games in hand.

Geegan has made a strong impact since taking charge of St Duthus in October 2021, most notably winning the North Caledonian Cup against Halkirk United last April.

MATCH POSTPONED #NorthCaley Due to the ongoing weather and forecast, this weekend’s league match against Loch Ness has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/tUFr3dZkto — St Duthus Football Club (@StDuthusFC) January 19, 2023

With Ben Bruce and Daniel Christie due to return from injury in the coming weeks, Geegan is hopeful St Duthus can keep up their momentum when they return to action away to Thurso next weekend.

‘We just need to believe in ourselves’

Geegan said: “Last year, we went on a really good run just before Christmas onwards, and got ourselves right up the table.

“This year we are in a far better position for going on one of those runs. I just hope that history will repeat itself and we will hit that form, although we have a lot of tough fixtures before the end of the season.

“Looking back over the calendar year of 2022, there are probably not many teams who have matched us in terms of form.

“We picked up one trophy and managed to get to another cup final at the start of this season, which we lost to Invergordon.

“I have told the boys they need to take belief from that. We have taken ourselves from second bottom when I took over, to where we are now.

“We are a good enough side to be up there, we just need to believe in ourselves, but at the same time relish the challenge of teams trying to shoot us down off our perch.”

Invergordon and Fort William also in mix

The match between bottom side Bonar Bridge and Clachnacuddin reserves has also been called off, due to a frozen pitch.

Another side that remains firmly in title contention is Invergordon, who host third-placed Inverness Athletic.

Although the champions are 14 points adrift of Loch Ness at present, they can reduce that gap to just two points if they win their four games in hand.

Fort William are also playing catch up, and they will look to keep their challenge alive when they make the trip to Nairn County reserves.

Along with Fort and Invergordon, Halkirk United and Golspie Sutherland are also tied on 24 points, with the two sides meeting each other at Morrison Park.

Further down the table, Alness United host Thurso.

Orkney are also out of action this weekend, however, the islanders have been boosted by a further £5,000 funding award from Scottish Sea Farms which will go towards the cost of travelling to away matches.

COMMUNITY | Helping remote communities enjoy the same opportunities as those living more centrally is a key principle of our Heart of the Community Fund. So forgive us for getting a little emosh as we mark 10yrs of supporting @OrkneyFC. Full story > https://t.co/35wDUJemti pic.twitter.com/xGKHzrHZmJ — Scottish Sea Farms (@scotseafarms) January 19, 2023

It is the 10th successive year of sponsorship from the salmon farmer, which has contributed more than £60,000 since the club was formed in 2012.