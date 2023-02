[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A driver has been taken to hospital after high winds blew a bus off the road near Fraserburgh.

The Stagecoach Bluebird bus was travelling south on the A90 Fraserburgh to Aberdeen road just before 7am.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds was in place from 3am, which created difficult driving conditions in the area.

As a result, the bus was blown off the road into a grass verge lined with trees. Significant damage was caused to the front of the vehicle.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the driver was taken to Fraserburgh Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

There were no passengers onboard at the time.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving a bus on the A90 near to Fraserburgh, around 6.50am on Friday, February 17.

“The driver attended at hospital for treatment.”

Bus services cancelled

A spokeswoman from Stagecoach said: “We can confirm that there was an incident involving one of our buses today at 6:50am on the A90 between Fraserburgh and Philort.

“The single-decker vehicle was blown off the road due to high winds. There were no passengers on board although our driver suffered minor injuries and has been taken to Fraserburgh hospital as a precaution.

“Safety is our absolute priority which is why we took the decision to suspend services in the Buchan area during the adverse weather conditions.”

Stagecoach Bluebird suspended all of its services in the Buchan area throughout the morning after the incident.

A number of other journeys in the north-east have also been delayed or cancelled due to the ongoing weather issues.

The 272 services between Banff and Fraserburgh will not run all day.

Meanwhile, the 78A and 78C have been cancelled with passengers advised to use the 77 and 76 routes instead.