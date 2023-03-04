Ayr United 1-2 Caley Thistle – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as play-off hopes rise

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle gained a much-needed promotion lift as they scored a fine 2-1 victory away to fellow promotion rivals Ayr United, who played most of the match with 10 men.

It was a crucial away win for the visitors, which moved them into sixth position, above Raith Rovers, and within five points of the top-four once more. This defeat saw Ayr fall to fifth.

Inverness arrived at Somerset Park having not won in the league since January 7, while Ayr had slipped a little from title contention due to winning just one of their previous five Championship fixtures.

Striker Billy Mckay, back from suspension following his red card against Hamilton recently, was not far off inside the opening minute with a stinging 20-yarder which flew just off the mark.

Former Ross County attacking midfielder Josh Mullin received treatment then was replaced by Sam Ashford after a strong challenge on the flank by ICT defender Wallace Duffy. Ayr fans were less than impressed that no action was taken for the foul.

After a decent start overall from ICT, Ayr took the lead on 12 minutes and were given a helping hand as Daire O’Connor cashed in on a slip-up from Zak Delaney and lined up Dipo Akinyemi for his 19th goal of the season.

It was a crushing moment, but it was crucial the Inverness heads didn’t drop or they would be in trouble.

Thankfully for the visitors, it was level on 19 minutes when, from Jay Henderson’s free-kick into the box, skipper Sean Welsh was alert and rifled it past goalkeeper Charlie Albinson.

Nine minutes later, referee Scott Lambie further angered home supporters when he flashed a straight red card at O’Connor for a challenge on Duffy.

It seemed as if Duffy tugged the Ayr man’s jersey before O’Connor slid in to challenge in a move deemed illegal by the official. Ayr plan to appeal the decision in time for Tuesday’s game against Morton.

On the stroke of half-time, a fine diving save from Albinson from a rasping Duffy drive ensured the scores remained level.

Ayr upped the tempo early in the second half, with stout Caley Jags defending keeping them out.

Reece McAlear, who was on loan from Norwich at ICT last year and is now on loan at Ayr from Tranmere, and substitute Ashford were the main danger men at this point.

Yet, just after the hour mark, a slick multi-layered move from the Highlanders finished with Duffy’s low drive ending wide of the right post then Henderson drove another effort over the top.

Akinyemi issued a fresh reminder that he was around for Ayr on 70 minutes, but his low shot was a foot too far to the left to find the net.

However, a few minutes later, Henderson delivered the winning goal when he squeezed the ball home from an acute angle after Nathan Shaw put the ball into the area.

Inverness knew they had to win this match to haul Ayr to within four points and it offers fresh hope for the supporters than a promotion push can still happen with just nine games remaining. They sit five points adrift of fourth-placed Morton.

ICT’s attention turns to Friday’s home Scottish Cup quarter-final against Premiership Kilmarnock.

However, when they return to league business against leaders Queen’s Park on March 18, the need for three points is clear for all to see.

Talking points

O’Connor red card caused Somerset Park fury

Daire O’Connor, who lined up the opening goal, saw his afternoon finish inside half an hour with his tackle on Wallace leading to a straight red card.

It happened in a flash, but there was little doubt in the minds of the Ayr supporters, and many of their players, that it was the wrong call.

28’ Daire O’Connor controversially receives a red card and Ayr are down to ten men Ayr 1 – 1 Inverness | #WeAreUnited — Ayr United (@AyrUnitedFC) March 4, 2023

David Carson’s midfield return was positive move

With Robbie Deas back in the team, Duffy slotted back to his previous right-back position.

This allowed David Carson to accept his old position in the heart of the action in midfield, providing bite alongside Welsh and Scott Allardice.

He put in another fine shift here, not giving Ayr a moment and roaring his team-mates on, urging them to dig deep.

Big fortnight ahead – with cup crack against Killie next

This was clearly a massive result in terms of keeping Caley Thistle in the chase for a promotion play-off place.

There is still plenty of work ahead with nine fixtures to go and rivals to out-class before ICT can get there.

This Friday, they can shelve all thoughts of chasing crucial league points. In the Scottish Cup last eight, they can take aim at visitors Kilmarnock, who are second-bottom of the Premiership, and struggling to win away from Rugby Park.

That game the following week against Owen Coyle’s table-topping Spiders, however, is the one which really matters as Billy Dodds’ men aim to turn pressure on that group directly above them.

Talking tactics

Billy Mckay, with 14 goals this term, was back in the side, with centre half Deas handed his first start since breaking his leg back in October. Two sub appearances prepared him for this one.

Ayr kept the same starters who drew 0-0 at Raith Rovers the week before.

Referee watch

Man in the middle Scott Lambie took no action on Duffy when his challenge led to Mullin going off early and the red card for O’Connor put him further in the spotlight. That led to talks with Ayr boss Lee Bullen after the game.

Player ratings

AYR UNITED (4-4-2): Albinson 6, Reading 6 (Maguire 84), McGinty 6, Kirk 6, McAllister 7 (Musonda 72), O’Connor 4, McAlear 6, Dempsey 6, Mullin 2 (Ashford 9), McKenzie 6 (Hewitt 84), Akinyemi 7.

Subs not used: McAdams (GK), Bilham, Smith, Bryden, Houston.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1): Ridgers 6, Duffy 7, Welsh 7, Deas 6, Devine 6, Carson 7, Billy Mckay 6, Allardice 6 (Doran 63), Henderson 7, Shaw 6 (Boyd 90), Delaney 6.

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Hyde, Daniel MacKay, Samuels, Thompson, Cairns.

Star man

Sean Welsh: The scoring Caley Jags captain was a driving force, not just with his equaliser, but accurate passing and leading by example when it mattered most.