Fans can roar Caley Thistle to glory, says thrilled chairman Ross Morrison

Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison has hailed Billy Dodds’ rampant winners as the Championship club target promotion and a Scottish Cup final.

And, ahead of Saturday’s home date with league leaders Dundee, he is calling on Inverness fans to rally behind the Highlanders as they aim to cap an incredible campaign with success on two fronts.

Tuesday’s 2-1 comeback win at Hamilton Accies took the club into third place in the division and within the play-off spots. The side have won six games in succession and eight games over their last nine fixtures overall.

They have two fixtures remaining to try and ensure a top-four finish, against Dundee, then Ayr United on May 5.

A week on Saturday, on April 29, they take on League 1 Falkirk in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup, with the victors facing holders Rangers, or Scottish champions-elect Celtic.

‘Inspirational’ team delight chairman

Morrison praised Dodds and his driven group for turning an outside chance of success into a realistic one, rising from seventh to third in the league in recent weeks.

He said: “The incredible consecutive run of victories Billy Dodds and the players have put together to take us to third place with only two games to go has been a mix of skill, excitement and sheer bloody mindedness when refusing to lose when that has been the most obvious outcome has been the most inspirational thing for me in the last few weeks.

“From everyone I have spoken to, I know that has been the case for so many other Caley Jags fans too.”

Fans can play part against Dundee

Victory over front-runners Dundee would be a massive result for ICT and Morrison wants Inverness fans to turn out in force and raise the roof for the Caley Jags.

He said: “With league leaders Dundee heading to the Caledonian Stadium this Saturday, accompanied by the largest away support we have seen this season, I am appealing to our fans to come out in force to support Billy and the team as well.

“It would give them such a boost after two gruelling trips to Cove and Hamilton and with the game now taking on added significance following the run of wins, could make such a difference to everyone.

It is a huge game for both clubs and all of our previous three matches v Dundee this season have been hard fought, this will one be no different and with everything else taken into consideration, a rowdy Highland support could make all the difference.

“I want to thank everyone for their support so far this season, it is hugely appreciated but if things go our way and way stick together, a truly historic finish to our both league and cup campaigns is still possible.”

Big appeal for fans to head to semi

Caley Thistle were knocked out of the Scottish Cup by Queen’s Park in January, but were reinstated after Queen’s were discovered to have played an ineligible player.

ICT responded by knocking out top-flight opponents Livingston and Kilmarnock to reach the last four, as they seek to repeat their trophy glory of 2015.

And ahead of their semi showdown with Falkirk, the ICT chief acknowledged the squad has overcome many hurdles to reach this point on such a high at such a critical point in the campaign.

Club Statement: Chairman's Appeal 👉 https://t.co/7j92wBrcyM Tickets for Saturday's game against Dundee & our Scottish Cup Semi-Final against Falkirk available from https://t.co/6z5nBMn9qE pic.twitter.com/KbQxrACGv9 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 19, 2023

He added: “In football parlance, we have certainly arrived at the business end of what has been a roller-coaster season.

“From winning our League Cup group way back in July, through the worst run of serious injuries ever seen here at Caledonian Stadium, dramatic Scottish cup wins against Premiership opposition and bizarrely, even one Scottish Cup loss in the same run through to another historic appearance in the semi-final at Hampden next Saturday.

“We have now sold more than 3,000 tickets for our Scottish Cup tie, a brilliant feat considering the early (12.15pm) kick-off in Glasgow and all of the hassles and restrictions that brings, but now we know that when the boys run out, they will see and hear a raucous Highland sea of red, blue and black.”