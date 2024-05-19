Fan view: Caley Thistle’s season of bad decisions ends in relegation – and more pain may come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Fan view: Caley Thistle’s season of bad decisions ends in relegation – and more pain may come

The wrong manager chosen, young loanees thrown into a survival fight, and senior players let go to help other clubs secure safety as Inverness failed to...

Inverness fans take to the pitch to protest against the board at full-time after the Championship play-off second leg defeat to Hamilton which sealed their club's relegation. Image: SNS.
Inverness fans take to the pitch to protest against the board at full-time after the Championship play-off second leg defeat to Hamilton which sealed their club's relegation. Image: SNS.
By David Sutherland

Good riddance to season 2023-24 – for Caley Thistle fans, it has been like watching a 10-month long car crash.

The club we love has in so many ways lacked ability, leadership, common sense, entertainment value and customer focus.

They have now returned to the third tier for the first time in the 21st century and what the future holds remain unclear.

I cannot blame the players.

A massive influx of young loanees in January failed to improve the club’s fortunes, and it was unfair on these inexperienced lads to be thrown into a relegation fight.

Meanwhile, a couple of the players, those in charge at Inverness were happy to let go helped guide Queen’s Park to safety.

Sean Welsh, left, was allowed to leave Inverness to join Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

He may not have been here long but this was Duncan Ferguson’s team, and he has to take responsibility for it.

Big Dunc’s appointment made little sense when it was announced and makes even less after Saturday’s 5-3 aggregate Championship play-off final loss to Hamilton and relegation to League One was confirmed.

His previous brief time in management had not gone well.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson at Hamilton during the Championship play-off final first leg. Image: SNS.

He was also, surely, the most expensive candidate to appoint. For a club whose finances are not in the best of shape, it was hard to get your head around.

Just to add insult to injury, others who were linked to the job, such as Dougie Imrie and Callum Davidson, guided other teams to safety.

The club’s proposed battery farm scheme seemed like a good idea to me that would bring large sums of money Caley Thistle’s way, but Highland Council eventually decided they could not approve the plan.

Friends in the know about such matters assure me this was never going to be passed, and perhaps the whole concept showed a degree of financial desperation at board level.

Caledonian Stadium will be a miserable place today.

Jobs will inevitably go and that saddens me greatly.

I am so glad the season is over.

However, my parting shot is this – if you think Caley Thistle are at rock bottom and the only way is up, well I’m not convinced.  There may well be more pain to come.

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Jags boss Duncan Ferguson watches the play-off final defeat to Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Furious Caley Thistle supporters call for big change - including Duncan Ferguson exit -…
Gutted Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson at full-time. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson wants to lead club back up after relegation to…
Inverness have to come out all guns blazing in search of a season-saving win against Hamilton this Saturday. Image: SNS
Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle must be ready for one of the biggest games in…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Cammy Harper,
Cammy Harper 'can't imagine' Caley Thistle in League One
Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson urges fans to roar Caley Thistle to Championship safety
In with a shout: Aribim Pepple's goal in the 2-1 defeat at Hamilton has kept Caley Thistle in contention in the Championship play-off final. Image: SNS
Luton Town's Aribim Pepple insists loanees are desperate to keep Caley Thistle up
Hamilton's Kevin O'Hara scores to make it 1-0 with a 40-yarder. Image: Paul Byars/SNS Group
'It's all to play for now': Duncan Ferguson upbeat despite Caley Thistle's 2-1 defeat…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Charlie Gilmour in action against Ayr United.
Charlie Gilmour determined to help Caley Thistle avoid relegation after being forced to watch…
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson: Billy Mckay still key for Caley Thistle despite playing a deeper role
The last derby match between Caledonian FC and Inverness Thistle FC, in May 1994. Back row: P. Simon (linesman), Alan Moir, Darren McLauchlan, Roddy Davidson, Billy Urquhart, Alan Smart, Dave Milroy, Steven Macdonald, Jim Calder, Robin Gray, Terry McDonagh (Linesman), Allan Stevenson, Alan Freeland (Referee) Middle: Martin Murphy, Danny Macdonald, Colin Skinner, Charlie Christie, Alan Macdonald, Kevin Sweeney Front: lain Polworth, Martin Lisle, Dave Brennan, Kevin Mann, Wilson Robertson, Alan Hercher jnr. (mascot), Kevin McLeod (mascot), Mike Noble, Mike Andrew, Billy Skinner. Image: Am Baile
30 years on: Wilson Robertson on scoring Inverness Caledonian's last goal... and Caley Thistle's…

Conversation