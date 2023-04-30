Manager Karen Mason wants Caley Thistle Women to enjoy closing stretch of SWF Championship season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason wants her side to enjoy their final four games of the SWF Championship season.

The Highlanders host Greenock Morton in their final match before the three-game league breakaway – where Mason’s fifth-placed side will play in the bottom-half.

Following the split, Inverness will play Dryburgh Athletic, Hutchison Vale and Morton.

Over the rest of the campaign, Mason hopes her players can try to find some pleasure in playing again, amid a run of losses against Rossvale, Ayr United and Livingston.

She said: “We’re near the end of what feels like has been a really long programme of games. For us, there’s not too much to play for other than trying to improve.

“Last weekend, we lost two goals from set-pieces, got a player sent off from a rash decision and individual errors cost us. We’ve got to try put some wrongs to right.

“But we’ll try to take some of the pressure off – it seems to be that we perform better when things are a little bit more relaxed.

“It’s about the players trying to enjoy themselves again. This run of three losses in a row is not enjoyable for anybody to go through.

“Hopefully they can go out in these last games and remember why we play and what we do this for.”

Ending the season on a high the aim

As the end of the season draws closer, Mason aims to use the remaining games to implement some changes which she can build upon during the next campaign.

The Inverness boss is expecting a few players to exit come the end of the Championship season, as some players are relocating or opting to focus more on their studies.

She said: “It’ll probably be trying out some different partnerships with the players who will potentially be here next season.

In our final game before the league splits, we welcome Greenock Morton WFC to Millburn Academy on Sunday 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/1w2Qu4PSVM — Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC (@ICTWFC) April 25, 2023

“We’ll try some different combinations and formations – there are lots of things we can tinker with, but I don’t want to just be experimental.

“I want the girls who have been dedicated and committed to the cause to get their game time, even if they might not be with us next season.

“It’s important they see the season out. We’ll aim to do that in the best fashion we can.

“Realistically, we will be targeting four wins, but it’ll just be each game at a time with whatever squad we’ve got, and trying to make sure the season goes out on a high.”

The other north fixtures

In SWF League One, Westdyke could close the gap to second-placed Falkirk, who occupy the promotion play-off spot, to one point when they host Edinburgh Caledonia.

A win, and if Falkirk drop points against leaders FC Edinburgh, would take the promotion hunt to the final game of the season as the Westdyke side play the Bairns in their last match next weekend.

Grampian will be aiming to return to winning ways following their defeat to Airdrie when they welcome BSC Glasgow to Spain Park.

In Biffa SWFL North, second-placed Inverurie Locos can increase their seven-point advantage with a win over East Fife, while Huntly will be aiming to move up to third with three points against Dryburgh Athletic.

Dyce travel to Buchan, also with a chance of moving up to third, depending on other results, while Stonehaven make a trip to Fife to play Glenrothes Strollers.

It will be a tough afternoon for basement side Westdyke Thistle as they host league-leaders Forfar Farmington at Lawsondale.