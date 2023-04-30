Manager Karen Mason wants Caley Thistle Women to enjoy closing stretch of SWF Championship season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manager Karen Mason wants Caley Thistle Women to enjoy closing stretch of SWF Championship season

The fifth-placed Caley Jags host Greenock Morton in their final game before the Championship split.

By Sophie Goodwin
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason wants her side to enjoy their final four games of the SWF Championship season.

The Highlanders host Greenock Morton in their final match before the three-game league breakaway – where Mason’s fifth-placed side will play in the bottom-half.

Following the split, Inverness will play Dryburgh Athletic, Hutchison Vale and Morton.

Over the rest of the campaign, Mason hopes her players can try to find some pleasure in playing again, amid a run of losses against Rossvale, Ayr United and Livingston.

She said: “We’re near the end of what feels like has been a really long programme of games. For us, there’s not too much to play for other than trying to improve.

“Last weekend, we lost two goals from set-pieces, got a player sent off from a rash decision and individual errors cost us. We’ve got to try put some wrongs to right.

“But we’ll try to take some of the pressure off – it seems to be that we perform better when things are a little bit more relaxed.

“It’s about the players trying to enjoy themselves again. This run of three losses in a row is not enjoyable for anybody to go through.

“Hopefully they can go out in these last games and remember why we play and what we do this for.”

Ending the season on a high the aim

As the end of the season draws closer, Mason aims to use the remaining games to implement some changes which she can build upon during the next campaign.

The Inverness boss is expecting a few players to exit come the end of the Championship season, as some players are relocating or opting to focus more on their studies.

She said: “It’ll probably be trying out some different partnerships with the players who will potentially be here next season.

“We’ll try some different combinations and formations – there are lots of things we can tinker with, but I don’t want to just be experimental.

“I want the girls who have been dedicated and committed to the cause to get their game time, even if they might not be with us next season.

“It’s important they see the season out. We’ll aim to do that in the best fashion we can.

“Realistically, we will be targeting four wins, but it’ll just be each game at a time with whatever squad we’ve got, and trying to make sure the season goes out on a high.”

The other north fixtures

In SWF League One, Westdyke could close the gap to second-placed Falkirk, who occupy the promotion play-off spot, to one point when they host Edinburgh Caledonia.

A win, and if Falkirk drop points against leaders FC Edinburgh, would take the promotion hunt to the final game of the season as the Westdyke side play the Bairns in their last match next weekend.

Grampian will be aiming to return to winning ways following their defeat to Airdrie when they welcome BSC Glasgow to Spain Park.

In Biffa SWFL North, second-placed Inverurie Locos can increase their seven-point advantage with a win over East Fife, while Huntly will be aiming to move up to third with three points against Dryburgh Athletic.

Dyce travel to Buchan, also with a chance of moving up to third, depending on other results, while Stonehaven make a trip to Fife to play Glenrothes Strollers.

It will be a tough afternoon for basement side Westdyke Thistle as they host league-leaders Forfar Farmington at Lawsondale.

