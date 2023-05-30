Winning appeal against Josh Meekings handball ban was pivotal on Caley Thistle’s route to 2015 Scottish Cup, ex-ICT chief says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Winning appeal against Josh Meekings handball ban was pivotal on Caley Thistle’s route to 2015 Scottish Cup, ex-ICT chief says

Meekings almost missed the final due to a handball in the last-four clash with this Saturday's showpiece opponents Celtic.

By Paul Chalk
The moment where Leigh Griffiths' shot struck Josh Meekings' hand in the 2015 Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS
Ex-Caley Thistle chairman Kenny Cameron has lifted the lid on the appeal battle which ensued following Josh Meekings’ 2015 Scottish Cup semi-final handball against Celtic – a fight which led to the defender being free to play in the Highlanders’ famous final triumph.

Eight years ago, with Inverness trailing Celtic 1-0 in a last-four showdown to determine who would face First Division Falkirk in the final, a goal-bound Leigh Griffiths’ shot struck the outstretched hand of ICT defender Meekings.

Referee Steven McLean ignored the pleas for a penalty and red card, and the salt in the wounds for Celtic came when Caley Thistle were awarded a spot-kick of their own – when keeper Craig Gordon brought down Marley Watkins.

This led to the Hoops keeper being sent off, midfielder Greg Tansey netting the penalty and the 90 minutes ending with the last-four clash on a knife-edge at 1-1.

In extra-time, striker Edward Ofere shot the Highlanders in front, before ex-Man City forward John Guidetti levelled on 103 minutes.

Caley Thistle would seal a sensational 3-2 victory when David Raven slotted home a Graeme Shinnie cross to spark wild celebrations.

Warren and Raven were already out of final, Meekings couldn’t be

ICT went on to lift the cup by beating Falkirk 2-1 in the final, and Cameron, who was Caley Thistle chairman between September 2011 and May 2017, explained why the retrospective charge dished out to Meekings over the handball had to be contested.

He said: “Preparations for our trip to Hampden for the final were slightly impeded by the SFA deciding to charge Josh Meekings for a deliberate handball with a retrospective one-match ban.

“The threat of losing him as well as Gary Warren (who was suspended) and cup-semi hero Dave Raven (who was injured) for the final loomed large, so we had no option but to refute the ban and fight the case.

David Raven hit the semi-final winner for ICT in 2015. He missed the final through injury. Image: SNS

“We engaged the services of an excellent lawyer from Harper MacLeod, David Kerr, who put up a robust defence for the club and, more importantly, Josh and the case against him was dismissed.”

Frame-by-frame footage won the day

Cameron explained the work of a couple of stars behind the scenes strengthened the chances of Meekings being free to play in the cup final.

He added: “Our media team at the time Don Johnstone and Andy Johnstone put together some amazing split-second footage of the incident, detailing frame-by-frame the time the ball took to leave the foot of Leigh Griffiths and hit Josh on the arm.

“We had very detailed human reaction times which basically showed that Josh could not possibly have had the time to think about ‘saving’ Leigh’s shot as some at the time termed it.

Former Caley Jags chairman Kenny Cameron. Image: SNS

“I recall a headline in the press following the semi-final suggesting we may have broken the internet.

“Some of our Twitter comments from the media team that day were hilarious, such as ‘Celtic fans booing the ref, but in fairness that is a cracking save from Josh Meekings’, or ‘Apparently Meekings shouted ‘I’m in nets’ when that ball came at him so it’s not a penalty’.

“All were done with good grace and in jest and taken in good part by most Celtic fans.”

Hughes was a ‘master tactician’

When Cameron replaced George Fraser as chairman in 2011, Terry Butcher, assisted by Maurice Malpas, had Caley Thistle punching well above their weight in the top-flight.

When they were lured away from the north by Hibs in 2013, in came John Hughes, who guided the Caley Jags to a League Cup final in 2014, and a third-placed finish and that Scottish Cup triumph the following season.

Hughes opted to head for the exit in 2016 and was replaced by former captain Richie Foran. Unfortunately, the club dropped out of the top table the following year.

Cameron speaks highly of the coaching staff he worked with.

He said: “All three managers I had the pleasure to work with brought differing attributes to the club.

John Hughes (left) and ICT chairman Kenny Cameron celebrate with the Scottish Cup in 2015. Image: SNS

“Terry was an exceptional man-manager and, in Mo, had a very experienced assistant as a coach.

“John was a master tactician and would spend days before a match poring over his tactics on his famous whiteboard.

“You knew if you popped in to see him you could be stuck there for hours as he explained his tactics, formations and game-plan for the next game.

“Richie was a great leader both on and off the park giving many years’ loyal and dedicated service to the club and it was sad the way it ended, but there were many happy days prior to this.”

Editor's Picks

Conversation

