Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson says there has been no play-off talk ahead of Caley Thistle’s crucial meeting with Morton

Inverness not thinking about Montrose showdowns as they seek to escape relegation troubles on the final night of the Championship season.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson insists the relegation play-offs have not been up for discussion as they plot a final-night safety bid by beating Morton.

Inverness go into Friday’s home Championship showdown against mid-table Ton in ninth position, one point behind Queen’s Park, who host fourth-placed Airdrie at Hampden at the same time.

To avoid having to face League One’s fourth-placed finishers Montrose in the play-off semis, they must better what Queen’s Park do.

A draw, along with a Queen’s defeat, would keep ICT up on goal difference, so they may not need to win, depending on events at the national stadium.

Airdrie tipped to test Queen’s Park

Ferguson, whose side were held 1-1 at Dunfermline last week, remains hopeful they can complete a great escape at the 11th hour.

He said: “As a manager, I just focus on the next game. We don’t want to be in the play-offs, so we don’t talk about the play-offs.

“We want to make sure we get the job done within the regular season. And it can still be done.

“We can win on Friday and Airdrie can take something from Queen’s Park. Airdrie are a very good team.

“They have had a great season, they’re on a good surface (at Hampden) and they’re a good possession team.

“It will be tough for Queen’s Park, a lot tougher for Queen’s Park than it was last week (when they won 5-0 at Arbroath).”

Boss will be aware of Hampden score

Although Ferguson will have his eyes fixed on the action in front of him, he will be made aware of whether rivals Queen’s Park remain in pole position.

He said: “The coaching staff will let me know as the game goes on, but I will be concentrating on our performance.

“That was the same for us at Dunfermline on Saturday. I wasn’t aware of what was going on in the other match (Queen’s Park’s 5-0 win at Arbroath), although I noticed the score at half-time.

“Of course, the deeper the game goes, and the greater chance we’ve got, we can start changing things accordingly.

“We have just got to try and win. It is then down to Airdrie to take points off Queen’s Park.”

Early ICT goal can unsettle Spiders

The Inverness manager wants his team to heap pressure on the Spiders by going in front first against Morton.

He added: “Fans can let you know how other results are going, although they can get it wrong as well.

“We’ll just focus on what we’re doing and try to put pressure on Queen’s Park, by for instance scoring an early goal.

“I am sure that would filter through to them. We have to try and start positively, be on the front foot, and get the fans behind us and put pressure on Queen’s Park.”

Morton target chance to finish fifth

Dougie Imrie’s Morton, who will secure fifth spot with a victory, are without long-throw specialist Lewis Strapp, but Ferguson stressed: “That is not all their game-plan. They have other attributes to their team.

“They can score goals, with Robbie Muirhead who has scored 17 goals. They want to come here and win. They are in fifth and can cement that position with a win.”

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.

ICT could finish ninth with lofty tally

Such has been the high standards of the Championship this season, ICT can finish on 42 points yet still finish ninth. That would be eight points more than Arbroath, who were eighth last term.

Ferguson said with a wry smile: “Just my luck you could end up in the play-offs with 42 points.

“Between fifth and ninth, there are just six points.

“We can’t catch Morton, but we can try and stay in the division by making sure we finish on Friday night.”

The same higher standards apply at the top end where champions Dundee United will hit 75 points if they beat Partick Thistle on Friday.

Their neighbours Dundee, who won the Championship 12 months ago, gathered 63 points.

