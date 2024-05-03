Caley Thistle’s Remi Savage eyes maximum effort for survival bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle’s Remi Savage eyes maximum effort for survival bid

Former Liverpool and Newcastle player hopes win over Morton will lead to eighth-placed finish in the Championship.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Jags defender Remi Savage in action against Arbrath. Image: SNS
Caley Jags defender Remi Savage in action against Arbrath. Image: SNS

Defender Remi Savage is urging his Caley Thistle team-mates to maximise their Championship survival chances by ensuring they beat Morton tonight.

In their last regular fixture, ninth-placed Inverness have to achieve a better result than Queen’s Park, who tackle fourth-placed Airdrie at Hampden.

Anything less will see them spin into a two-leg Championship play-off against League One opponents Montrose next Tuesday and Saturday after the Angus side secured fourth position in the third-tier at the weekend.

‘We know the quality we’ve got’

A draw would only be good enough for Inverness if Queen’s Park lose, so Savage said they must go all out for the win and keep their fingers crossed for a favour from Rhys McCabe’s Diamonds in Glasgow.

He said: “We’re confident we can win on Friday. We just need to concentrate on ourselves, no matter what else happens.

“We know we have the quality in the squad to get the win against Morton and that’s what we’re going out to do.

“We know the quality we’ve got and how we want to play.

“As long as we go in with the right mindset, we can get the win.

“It’s a massive club and everyone wants to stay in the Championship and there is still a chance of that.

“Three points on Friday gives us the best chance of that. That’s all we can control.”

Fans to back ICT ‘right until the end’

Inverness have won just three of their 17 home league matches this season, but performed impressively in their recent 1-0 loss to runners-up Raith Rovers.

The 22-year-old former Liverpool and Newcastle player, who signed for Duncan Ferguson’s Highlanders in January, is confident the fans will get right behind the team as they target the victory against Ton.

He said: “The supporters have been great since I joined, including away to Dunfermline (in the 1-1 draw) at the weekend.

“Hopefully they will do the same on Friday. We have faith that they back us right until the end. We’re expecting good support as we always do and always get.

“Our (poor) home record doesn’t matter. The fans will be behind us, and we will give 100%.

“We will give 100% and have the fans behind us and try to get three points.

“Whatever happens elsewhere happens – that’s football.”

Morton manager Dougie Imrie wants his team to secure fifth spot in the Championship with a win. Image: SNS

Defender expects ‘the best’ from ‘Ton

Visitors Morton are safe from the drop and cannot be promoted. A win in the Highlands will secure them fifth spot.

Savage, who returned last week from an accidental boot-to-head clash with team-mate Cammy Kerr, doesn’t believe the Ton will be anything other than capable opponents.

He added: “Morton are a good side. My first time playing them was in March when we won 2-0 at Cappielow.

“We can take confidence from that. But they might change their team, anything can happen in football. They will give us a good game, but we believe in ourselves and in our quality.

“We expect Morton’s best team to play and that’s what we’re preparing for.”

 

