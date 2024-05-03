Caley Thistle’s Remi Savage eyes maximum effort for survival bid

Defender Remi Savage is urging his Caley Thistle team-mates to maximise their Championship survival chances by ensuring they beat Morton tonight.

In their last regular fixture, ninth-placed Inverness have to achieve a better result than Queen’s Park, who tackle fourth-placed Airdrie at Hampden.

Anything less will see them spin into a two-leg Championship play-off against League One opponents Montrose next Tuesday and Saturday after the Angus side secured fourth position in the third-tier at the weekend.

‘We know the quality we’ve got’

A draw would only be good enough for Inverness if Queen’s Park lose, so Savage said they must go all out for the win and keep their fingers crossed for a favour from Rhys McCabe’s Diamonds in Glasgow.

He said: “We’re confident we can win on Friday. We just need to concentrate on ourselves, no matter what else happens.

“We know we have the quality in the squad to get the win against Morton and that’s what we’re going out to do.

“We know the quality we’ve got and how we want to play.

“As long as we go in with the right mindset, we can get the win.

“It’s a massive club and everyone wants to stay in the Championship and there is still a chance of that.

“Three points on Friday gives us the best chance of that. That’s all we can control.”

Fans to back ICT ‘right until the end’

Inverness have won just three of their 17 home league matches this season, but performed impressively in their recent 1-0 loss to runners-up Raith Rovers.

The 22-year-old former Liverpool and Newcastle player, who signed for Duncan Ferguson’s Highlanders in January, is confident the fans will get right behind the team as they target the victory against Ton.

He said: “The supporters have been great since I joined, including away to Dunfermline (in the 1-1 draw) at the weekend.

“Hopefully they will do the same on Friday. We have faith that they back us right until the end. We’re expecting good support as we always do and always get.

“Our (poor) home record doesn’t matter. The fans will be behind us, and we will give 100%.

“We will give 100% and have the fans behind us and try to get three points.

“Whatever happens elsewhere happens – that’s football.”

Defender expects ‘the best’ from ‘Ton

Visitors Morton are safe from the drop and cannot be promoted. A win in the Highlands will secure them fifth spot.

Savage, who returned last week from an accidental boot-to-head clash with team-mate Cammy Kerr, doesn’t believe the Ton will be anything other than capable opponents.

He added: “Morton are a good side. My first time playing them was in March when we won 2-0 at Cappielow.

“We can take confidence from that. But they might change their team, anything can happen in football. They will give us a good game, but we believe in ourselves and in our quality.

“We expect Morton’s best team to play and that’s what we’re preparing for.”