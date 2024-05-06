Cammy Kerr out to prove Caley Thistle are Championship class

Cammy Kerr believes Caley Thistle must view the Championship play-offs as a “massive opportunity” as they seek to wipe out the threat of Montrose this week.

The on-loan Dundee full-back/midfielder has been a big performer for Duncan Ferguson since his switch north during the winter transfer window.

Friday’s fine 3-1 home win over fifth-placed Morton was not enough to prevent them finishing ninth, one point below survivors Queen’s Park on the closing night of regular action.

It means Inverness must defeat League One’s fourth-placed club Montrose with the first leg at Links Park on Tuesday, then back at Inverness on Saturday afternoon.

Everyone at ICT ‘still fighting’ – Kerr

It’s not where they wanted to be, but 28-year-old Kerr is confident they can progress to the play-off final against Hamilton Accies or Alloa Athletic.

He said: “In football, you can quickly turn it around. We now have a massive opportunity to turn this around.

“We were happy with our performance against Morton. It would have been different had we rolled over and not got a win.

“It was the opposite of that. Credit to everyone at this club for still fighting and that’s what we will do right till the death – I promise you that.”

Defender Morgan Boyes volleyed ICT ahead against Ton before ex-Inverness stopper Kirk Broadfoot levelled before half-time.

A Cammy Harper spot-kick and Sean McAllister goal eased Inverness to their victory, with the visitors’ Robbie Muirhead sent off amid those moments.

However, Queen’s Park’s 2-0 win against Airdrie at Hampden kept ICT ninth.

Dundee loanee – ‘The job is not done’

Kerr underlined his determination to help Inverness remain in the second-tier against their promotion-chasing opponents.

He said: “It was a tough one to take.

“I had confidence in the group going into the game and our performance showed that.

“Given what’s happened, there are the ‘ifs, buts and maybes’, but the job is not done.

“We will go to Montrose and give our all to stay in this division. It’s a bitter pill to swallow, especially when you consider our performance levels.

“I can only comment on what I’ve seen since I came in at the end of January, and these boys have been brilliant.

“I know stats don’t mean anything, but our stats don’t merit where we’ve finished this season. That’s a hard thing to take.”

Numbers stack up well for Inverness

Caley Thistle’s haul of 42 points is the equal-best tally for a team finishing ninth since Airdrie in 2008-09.

Kerr reckons the numbers are not representative of a side that should be having to fight through a further four fixtures to stay up.

He said: “We’ve finished on 42 points and with a positive goal difference and we’ve not conceded too many goals (40 goals, second best in the league after champions Dundee United’s 23).

“All that is not in line with a team finishing ninth and going into the play-offs.

“In saying that, we’re in that position, and we need to get ready for Tuesday.

“It will be a tough game at Links Park, but we are more than capable of winning.”

Kerr – Fans can push us over the line

And Kerr is confident the Caley Jags supporters will rally behind their team as they bid to keep their Championship place.

He added: “Since I have come here, the fans have been great with me.

“They have been really positive and I’d like to think I have tried to repay them with my performances.

“The fans will help push us over the line. They will be right behind us.

“I know the fans will be gutted about what happened on Friday, and so are the players.

“However, we will roll our sleeves up, go again, and we’ve got a job to do on Tuesday.”