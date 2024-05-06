Cammy Kerr out to prove Caley Thistle are Championship class

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Cammy Kerr out to prove Caley Thistle are Championship class

The on-loan Dundee midfielder rallies Inverness ahead of their play-off semi-finals against Montrose.

By Paul Chalk
Cammy Kerr is confident Caley Thistle can win through the Championship play-offs. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr believes Caley Thistle must view the Championship play-offs as a “massive opportunity” as they seek to wipe out the threat of Montrose this week.

The on-loan Dundee full-back/midfielder has been a big performer for Duncan Ferguson since his switch north during the winter transfer window.

Friday’s fine 3-1 home win over fifth-placed Morton was not enough to prevent them finishing ninth, one point below survivors Queen’s Park on the closing night of regular action. 

It means Inverness must defeat League One’s fourth-placed club Montrose with the first leg at Links Park on Tuesday, then back at Inverness on Saturday afternoon.

Everyone at ICT ‘still fighting’ – Kerr

It’s not where they wanted to be, but 28-year-old Kerr is confident they can progress to the play-off final against Hamilton Accies or Alloa Athletic.

He said: “In football, you can quickly turn it around.  We now have a massive opportunity to turn this around.

“We were happy with our performance against Morton. It would have been different had we rolled over and not got a win.

“It was the opposite of that. Credit to everyone at this club for still fighting and that’s what we will do right till the death – I promise you that.”

Defender Morgan Boyes volleyed ICT ahead against Ton before ex-Inverness stopper Kirk Broadfoot levelled before half-time.

A Cammy Harper spot-kick and Sean McAllister goal eased Inverness to their victory, with the visitors’ Robbie Muirhead sent off amid those moments.

However, Queen’s Park’s 2-0 win against Airdrie at Hampden kept ICT ninth.

Cammy Kerr drives forward for Inverness. Image: SNS

Dundee loanee – ‘The job is not done’

Kerr underlined his determination to help Inverness remain in the second-tier against their promotion-chasing opponents.

He said: “It was a tough one to take.

“I had confidence in the group going into the game and our performance showed that.

“Given what’s happened, there are the ‘ifs, buts and maybes’, but the job is not done.

“We will go to Montrose and give our all to stay in this division. It’s a bitter pill to swallow, especially when you consider our performance levels.

“I can only comment on what I’ve seen since I came in at the end of January, and these boys have been brilliant.

“I know stats don’t mean anything, but our stats don’t merit where we’ve finished this season. That’s a hard thing to take.”

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image SNS

Numbers stack up well for Inverness

Caley Thistle’s haul of 42 points is the equal-best tally for a team finishing ninth since Airdrie in 2008-09.

Kerr reckons the numbers are not representative of a side that should be having to fight through a further four fixtures to stay up.

He said: “We’ve finished on 42 points and with a positive goal difference and we’ve not conceded too many goals (40 goals, second best in the league after champions Dundee United’s 23).

“All that is not in line with a team finishing ninth and going into the play-offs.

“In saying that, we’re in that position, and we need to get ready for Tuesday.

“It will be a tough game at Links Park, but we are more than capable of winning.”

Inverness fans check their phones but the news came through that Queen’s Park had beaten Airdrie to deny ICT eighth spot – and safety – in the Championship. Image: SNS

Kerr – Fans can push us over the line

And Kerr is confident the Caley Jags supporters will rally behind their team as they bid to keep their Championship place.

He added: “Since I have come here, the fans have been great with me.

“They have been really positive and I’d like to think I have tried to repay them with my performances.

“The fans will help push us over the line. They will be right behind us.

“I know the fans will be gutted about what happened on Friday, and so are the players.

“However, we will roll our sleeves up, go again, and we’ve got a job to do on Tuesday.”

