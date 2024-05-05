Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle paid the price for poor home form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle paid the price for poor home form

Inverness must defeat Montrose over two legs this week to reach the Championship play-off final.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Jags gaffer Duncan Ferguson takes his side to Montrose this Tuesday. Image: SNS

Boss Duncan Ferguson insists Caley Thistle will pick themselves and be ready to go for victory in their Championship play-off semi-final against Montrose.

Inverness finished ninth in the division following a 3-1 final night win against Morton on Friday, one point below Queen’s Park, who survived thanks to a 2-0 home win over Airdrie.

It means their haul of 42 points – the equal-best tally for a team finishing ninth since Airdrie in 2008-09 – wasn’t enough to keep them out of the play-offs.

They go to League One’s fourth-placed finishers Montrose on Tuesday, with the return in Inverness on Saturday. The winners will play either Hamilton Accies or Alloa Athletic in the final, also over two legs.

ICT were the joint-third best away side in their division, the only team below the top three of Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle to have a positive goal difference, but the third-worst performers on home soil.

Morgan Boyes celebrates after making it 1-0 for Inverness against Morton. Image: SNS

Confidence high for Links Park visit

Ferguson accepts not doing the business at the Caledonian Stadium, where they netted just four wins in 18, has plunged them into their fight for survival.

He said: “We have one of the best away records in the league, one of the best defences in the league, but overall our home results have not been good enough and that’s what has put us in this position.

“Against Raith Rovers recently, we were outstanding and never got the points (in a 1-0 defeat). 

“On Friday, we were not as good as that night and Morton played well and pushed us hard for a team only looking to cement fifth place.

“We will pick ourselves up, take confidence from our performance where we put another three points on the board and go into these games ready to face Montrose.”

Morgan Boyes’ smashing volley put ICT ahead against Morton, but ex-Inverness centre-half Kirk Broadfoot levelled before half-time.

Cammy Harper’s penalty made it 2-1 for the hosts before the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Robbie Muirhead saw red.

A low finish from man-of-the-match Sean McAllister capped a fine display, but news from Hampden kept Queen’s Park above them.

Samuel tipped to recover from knock

On-loan Ross County forward Alex Samuel “got a smack on the mouth” against Ton but should be available for Tuesday, said Ferguson, who is a “bit worried” about winger Luis Longstaff, who had a pull on the same knee which has been operated on.

Wide midfielder Aaron Doran is out for six months due to a nasty knee injury and fellow midfielder Charlie Gilmour, winger Nathan Shaw and striker Harry Lodovica won’t be ready until at least pre-season.

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson (left) shakes hands with Morton boss Dougie Imrie. Image SNS

Imrie ‘flabbergasted’ by spot-kick call

Morton manager Dougie Imrie, meanwhile, praised his side as they finished fifth, despite the defeat, just three points ahead of ICT.

And he had a real issue with the penalty for a foul on McAllister came ahead of Robbie Muirhead’s two cautions, one for a foul and one for dissent.

He said: “The boys were excellent – I thought, 11 against 11, we were the better team. I thought at times 10 against 11, we were even better.

“That’s testament to them. Again, decisions never went our way – it was never a penalty.

“The referee, when the question was asked, didn’t know why he gave it. If he doesn’t know why he has given a penalty, I’m flabbergasted.

“Then the red card comes from the frustration drawn from the penalty.

“It is frustration and it boils over with my player getting booked and then sent off within 10 seconds.

“That all comes from (referee Craig Napier) not managing the game properly. Just take a breath at times and diffuse the situation. We’ve got other players running through on goal, taken down, and there was no yellow card.

“And I’m getting questioned as to why we have a lot of yellow cards. We’re getting them for certain incidents and it is not being reciprocated.

“It’s difficult. The season’s done and there’s no point bringing it all up because I’ll end up in bother, but it needs to be better.”

Morton manager Dougie Imrie speaks to the officials at full-time. Image: SNS

‘Freak season’ for injuries in league

Injuries limited Morton to just three outfield substitutes on Friday and Imrie explained the problem has been widespread in this year’s Championship.

He added: “I don’t know what it is – it isn’t just my club.

“We’ve seen Arbroath, Dunfermline, Partick Thistle, Caley Thistle all crippled with injuries.

“I don’t know if it is just a one-off season with mad injuries. All of ours have come on the pitch, we’ve not had an injury in training.

“It has just been a freak season for a lot of teams.”

