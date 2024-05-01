Boss Duncan Ferguson says he is at Caley Thistle for the long haul despite relegation threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Boss Duncan Ferguson says he is at Caley Thistle for the long haul despite relegation threat

The Inverness manager intends to see out his three-year deal, whether the club remain in the Championship or not.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Duncan Ferguson insists he plans to be the Caley Thistle manager next season – even if the club drop out of the Championship.

To avoid a relegation play-off, the Highlanders – who are second bottom of the division – must better Queen’s Park result at home to Airdrie in Friday’s final regular-season fixture at home to mid-table Morton.

Eighth-placed Queen’s are currently one point ahead, but with an inferior goal difference.

Failure to overhaul their rivals will see Inverness contest a two-legged play-off semi-final against fourth-placed League One finishers Montrose next Tuesday and Saturday, before a potential Championship play-off final against Hamilton Accies or Alloa Athletic the following week.

The former Rangers and Everton striker, who replaced Billy Dodds in the ICT hot-seat in September, was asked whether he’d be in charge if the club were to suffer relegation.

He said: “As far as I know, I’ll be here. That will be down to other people to decide, but I have a three-year contract, so will be here for three years.”

Six players signed up for next season

Inverness have just a handful of players signed up for next season.

Defenders Nikola Ujdur, Lewis Nicolson, midfielder Charlie Gilmour, winger Luis Longstaff, and forwards Billy Mckay and Adam Brooks are the only players with deals running beyond the summer.

Ferguson says the Inverness board know who he wants to retain, but stressed talks will largely depend on which division the club are in next term.

He said: “I made my mind up four or five months ago (about players’ futures).

“The club have my thoughts on it. That is ongoing with the club and obviously because of the situation I’m not sure how far they are down the line with the contract offers.

“There are a lot of players out of contract and not many players in contract. We are behind the curve in recruitment – we are still waiting to see how the season will pan out.

Inverness striker Billy Mckay is signed up for another year. Image: SNS.

“I’m sure the club are getting on with it or waiting to see if we are in the play-offs or secure our position in the play-offs.”

When asked about how crucial it is for ICT to stay up, as they plan to do on Friday, Ferguson said: “It’s very important.

“We’re a big club and we have a lot of great fans and great people running the club.

“We have got to do everything we can to stay in the division.

“Hopefully that will happen on Friday.”

‘We just have to do our business’

Caley Thistle chiefs have spoken about cash-flow problems and have sought to secure early sponsorship money to help, and Ferguson says going down a level would be a blow for any side, at any level.

He said: “If any team is relegated from any division, there are financial implications. That’s the same for us as it would for any club – even in England’s Premier League.

“I am confident we can do the business on Friday night.

“The main thing is to get three points and see where we are.

“Our fate is in other people’s hands, but we just have to do our business.

“We aim to put in a great performance and try to pick up the win and see where we are.”

Visitors Morton can’t go up or down in this final game, but they are after the win to secure fifth place.

It has been one victory each and a draw in the meetings so far this season, with goals from Billy Mckay and Sean McAllister earning ICT a 2-0 win at Cappielow in March. 

Ferguson believes his men can deliver a winning performance to give themselves a fighting chance, and receive a helping hand from Airdrie at Hampden.

He said: “I am confident we can do the business on Friday night.

“The main thing is to get three points and see where we are.

“Our fate is in other people’s hands, but we just have to do our business.

“We aim to put in a great performance and try to pick up the win and see where we are.

“Playing at home should be an advantage, but it’s not been the case for us this season. It’s not been good enough.

“Our last performance at home was very good – probably one of the best of the season – even though we didn’t get three points (in a 1-0 defeat to Raith Rovers).

“If we can mirror that performance, I will be more than happy, but this time, try and get the ball in the net.”

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson.
ANALYSIS: Caley Thistle know early goal can pile pressure on relegation play-off spot rivals…
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Peter Leven has a big role to play at Aberdeen going forward
Billy Mckay saw his penalty saved by Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet.
Duncan Ferguson backs Caley Thistle's Billy Mckay after penalty miss
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson as the final whistle after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Dunfermline Athletic.
What Caley Thistle need to happen to avoid a relegation play-off against Montrose
Aribim Pepple nets his equaliser for Inverness at Dunfermline.
Aribim Pepple eyes survival after netting first Caley Thistle goal
Aribim Pepple celebrates his ICT leveller at Dunfermline. Image: Calum Chittleburgh/SNS Group
Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle 'looking at' relegation play-offs after 1-1 draw at Dunfermline
Sean McAllister, who is on loan from Everton at Caley Thistle until the end of the season.
Sean McAllister kept watching brief on Caley Thistle during rehab at Everton
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason and the players applaud the crowd after a Scottish Cup match against Rangers.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason reflects on season ahead of final game
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Duncan Ferguson will fight to keep Caley Thistle in the Championship
ICTFC, who are on their way to the final
Analysis: Destiny in Caley Thistle's hands but expect it to finish with tense final…

Conversation