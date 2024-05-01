Boss Duncan Ferguson says he is at Caley Thistle for the long haul despite relegation threat

Duncan Ferguson insists he plans to be the Caley Thistle manager next season – even if the club drop out of the Championship.

To avoid a relegation play-off, the Highlanders – who are second bottom of the division – must better Queen’s Park result at home to Airdrie in Friday’s final regular-season fixture at home to mid-table Morton.

Eighth-placed Queen’s are currently one point ahead, but with an inferior goal difference.

Failure to overhaul their rivals will see Inverness contest a two-legged play-off semi-final against fourth-placed League One finishers Montrose next Tuesday and Saturday, before a potential Championship play-off final against Hamilton Accies or Alloa Athletic the following week.

The former Rangers and Everton striker, who replaced Billy Dodds in the ICT hot-seat in September, was asked whether he’d be in charge if the club were to suffer relegation.

He said: “As far as I know, I’ll be here. That will be down to other people to decide, but I have a three-year contract, so will be here for three years.”

Six players signed up for next season

Inverness have just a handful of players signed up for next season.

Defenders Nikola Ujdur, Lewis Nicolson, midfielder Charlie Gilmour, winger Luis Longstaff, and forwards Billy Mckay and Adam Brooks are the only players with deals running beyond the summer.

Ferguson says the Inverness board know who he wants to retain, but stressed talks will largely depend on which division the club are in next term.

He said: “I made my mind up four or five months ago (about players’ futures).

“The club have my thoughts on it. That is ongoing with the club and obviously because of the situation I’m not sure how far they are down the line with the contract offers.

“There are a lot of players out of contract and not many players in contract. We are behind the curve in recruitment – we are still waiting to see how the season will pan out.

“I’m sure the club are getting on with it or waiting to see if we are in the play-offs or secure our position in the play-offs.”

When asked about how crucial it is for ICT to stay up, as they plan to do on Friday, Ferguson said: “It’s very important.

“We’re a big club and we have a lot of great fans and great people running the club.

“We have got to do everything we can to stay in the division.

“Hopefully that will happen on Friday.”

‘We just have to do our business’

Caley Thistle chiefs have spoken about cash-flow problems and have sought to secure early sponsorship money to help, and Ferguson says going down a level would be a blow for any side, at any level.

He said: “If any team is relegated from any division, there are financial implications. That’s the same for us as it would for any club – even in England’s Premier League.

“I am confident we can do the business on Friday night.

“The main thing is to get three points and see where we are.

“Our fate is in other people’s hands, but we just have to do our business.

“We aim to put in a great performance and try to pick up the win and see where we are.”

Visitors Morton can’t go up or down in this final game, but they are after the win to secure fifth place.

It has been one victory each and a draw in the meetings so far this season, with goals from Billy Mckay and Sean McAllister earning ICT a 2-0 win at Cappielow in March.

Ferguson believes his men can deliver a winning performance to give themselves a fighting chance, and receive a helping hand from Airdrie at Hampden.

“Playing at home should be an advantage, but it’s not been the case for us this season. It’s not been good enough.

“Our last performance at home was very good – probably one of the best of the season – even though we didn’t get three points (in a 1-0 defeat to Raith Rovers).

“If we can mirror that performance, I will be more than happy, but this time, try and get the ball in the net.”