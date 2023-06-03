Player ratings as Inverness Caley Thistle beaten in Scottish Cup final

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness Caley Thistle were beaten 3-1 by Celtic in the Scottish Cup final – here we rate the performances of those on the pitch at Hampden.

The Hoops took the lead through Kyogo Furuhashi late in the first half before Liel Abada doubled the lead.

The Highlanders responded in the closing stages with Daniel MacKay pulling a goal back, but Jota’s stoppage time counter put the seal on Celtic’s triumph.

Caley Jags ratings

Inverness Caley Thistle (4-3-3) – Mark Ridgers 7. Dealt with what was thrown at him, little to no chance with the goals. Got away with a second half mis-kick.

Wallace Duffy 7. Solid enough at right-back and tried to get forward to support attacks when he could which led to him setting up Caley Thistle’s goal.

Daniel Devine 6. Will be disappointed to have been beaten to the ball by Kyogo for the opening goal but defended well in the main. Subbed for Zak Delaney on 75 minutes.

Robbie Deas 7. The former Celtic youth product performed well in central defence, may be slightly frustrated at being caught out for Celtic’s second.

Cameron Harper 6. Tough shift against the likes of Jota and Liel Abada but the youth academy product stuck to his task well.

Jay Henderson 6. The on-loan St Mirren winger stuck to his defensive work well but didn’t have much joy in possession. Replaced by Daniel MacKay after 67 minutes who set up a grandstand finish with an excellent header.

David Carson 7. Usual energetic performance as Caley Thistle tried to get to grips with Celtic’s midfield. Booked in the first half for kicking the ball against Jota, who was grounded.

Sean Welsh 7. Decent display from the captain but he couldn’t inspire Inverness to cup glory.

Scott Allardice 7. Couldn’t get on the ball as much as he would have liked, but picked some nice passes when he did have possession. Replaced by Roddy MacGregor in last 10 minutes.

Nathan Shaw 6. Caley Thistle tried to exploit his pace and power in the final third with limited success. Subbed for Aaron Doran in the last 10 minutes.

Billy Mckay 6. Tried to use his experience to get Inverness up the pitch. Didn’t have any clear sights of goal and remains one behind Dennis Wyness’ club record goal tally of 101. Replaced by Austin Samuels with 15 minutes left.

Subs not used – Cameron Mackay, Lewis Hyde, Ben Woods, Steven Boyd.

Hoops ratings

Celtic (4-3-3) – Joe Hart 7. Little chance with the goal, but otherwise enjoyed a pretty comfortable 90 minutes.

Alistair Johnston 7. A lively presence at right-back with his cross teeing up Jota to secure victory for the Glasgow side.

Carl Starfelt 7. Dealt well enough with most of Inverness’ threats.

Tomoki Iwata 6. Poor marking to allow Daniel MacKay to score and looked vulnerable when Inverness were able to put him under pressure.

Greg Taylor 6. Will have produced better displays this term, but couldn’t really be faulted.

Matt O’Riley 7. Runs from midfield caused the Highlanders problems and led to the opening goal. Replaced by Sead Haksabanovic in the final quarter hour.

Callum McGregor 7. Assured display in midfield from the Celtic skipper as completed another domestic trophy treble.

Reo Hatate 7. Looked a threat when in and around the Caley Thistle box, subbed for David Turnbull on 76 minutes.

Daizen Maeda 6. Worked hard and got into some threatening positions in the first half but was replaced by Liel Abada at half-time.

Kyogo Furuhashi 7. Inverness contained the Japanese striker well for most of his 58 minutes on the pitch, but he showed how lethal he is by popping up to break the deadlock. Replaced by Hyeongyu Oh.

Jota 7. A lively presence throughout the 90 minutes, asked plenty of questions of the Caley Thistle defence and capped his day off with a goal in stoppage time after which he was replaced by James Forrest.

Subs not used – Benjamin Siegrist, Alexandro Bernabei, Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh.

Referee – John Beaton 7. No major decisions for the whistler. The odd free-kick call frustrated Inverness.