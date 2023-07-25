Reaction: Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds demands big improvement after Viaplay Cup exit

Boss Billy Dodds is ordering his Caley Thistle players to sharpen up defensively after seeing his team crash out of the Viaplay Cup in the wake of a 3-2 defeat by Championship rivals Airdrieonians.

ICT hit back from 2-0 down to level at 2-2, but they fell to a damaging defeat ahead of their final Group E game on Sunday at Dundee.

Cammy Ballantyne and Charlie Telfer goals put the visitors in cruise control within half an hour.

Airdrie were slick and neat and most likely to add a third, but Charlie Gilmour’s rocket for Inverness just after the hour set up a thrilling finale.

Billy Mckay then tucked away his penalty for his Caley Jags club-record 102nd goal, before their hopes of a draw and spot-kicks was ended by a late Nikolay Todorov winner.

The result means the Highland club, who go to Dundee on Sunday, can only reach six points in the group.

The eight League Cup group winners and three best runners-up progress to the second round, with three second-placed teams having hit the seven-point mark so far, meaning ICT cannot go through.

Dodds said: “I sound like a broken record. There was so much good about our play, but there was a lot which was bad and we have to sort it. We cannot give goals away like we are doing.

“I asked the boys whether they didn’t want me to mention that. They have to stand up and be men when they make mistakes because I could go right across my back four and goalkeepers – they are all taking their turns (at making mistakes).

“They have to be stronger minded. When it is in tight areas, just get right of the ball and be a defender. Sometimes, in tight situations, we need to defend properly. We need to boot it clear, shape up and we go again, especially when you have two upfront as they can give it a chase.

“We try flicks in the wrong areas and that is what cost you the third goal. Put it in the channel and ask questions later.

“For the first goal, we’re in possession, but ‘bang, pick it out the net’.

“Same for the second goal. I can’t run on and tell them there’s a ‘man on’. They have to see it for themselves.

“It’s got to stop and I can’t keep accepting that. We can dominate games and still lose them. Same as it was against Dumbarton, but fair play to Airdrie, they were brilliant in the first half.”

Dodds also expressed concerns as defender Lewis Nicolson was left requiring a scan on one of his knees.

However, the manager was happy with young midfielder Keith Bray, who came on and impressed as part of an Inverness interval shake-up.

He added: “The game is too stretched and we have to play man for man all over the pitch. At times, we want to play spare and we can’t do that.”

Sunday’s game at Dens Park, which kicks off at 3pm, is ICT’s final group-stage tie and comes six days before their home Championship opener against Queen’s Park.

Airdrie will finish their cup group schedule on Saturday away to League Two Bonnyrigg Rose and launch their Championship return the following week away to fellow promoted team, League One champions Dunfermline Athletic.