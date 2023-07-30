Caley Jags boss Billy Dodds thrilled to land striker – but reveals double injury blows

Manager Billy Dodds is sure new striker Harry Lodovica can add a different dimension to his Caley Thistle side this season.

After watching his already-eliminated team lose 1-0 in Group E of the Viaplay Cup, a week of hard work will be put in ahead of their Championship opener against Queen’s Park on Saturday.

Home striker Zack Robinson’s second half goal earned Dundee the win, but they needed to win by two goals to reach the second round.

Inverness, with losses against Dumbarton and Airdrieonians, finished fourth in the group, with Airdrie second, Dumbarton third and Bonnyrigg fifth.

It was a poor return from their first range of games, but the players were in action last season until June 3 when they lost 3-1 to Celtic in the Scottish Cup final.

Harry’s strong, tall with a good touch

However, securing former Chelmsford City forward Lodovica on a one-year deal just before kick-off delighted the boss after the 24-year-old made his debut from the bench at Dundee.

He said: “Harry has played in the English lower leagues but he came in for a week’s trial and the first week was pre-season running and two 45-minutes. It was load, load and then we gave him a couple of days off and it helped the big man.

“He came back doing things better than what he was doing. He deserved a contract as he will bring a presence. He is strong and tall, he can run and he’s got a good touch.

“Harry will be work in progress but I am delighted to bring Harry to the club.”

Double injury blow ahead of kick-off

Full-back Lewis Nicolson suffered a serious knee injury in the midweek defeat by Airdrie and the scan results don’t make good reading.

And there is bad news on 21-year-old midfielder Roddy MacGregor, who faces another spell on the sidelines.

Dodds said: “Lewis has had his scan and it will be a longish-term one. We will get that information to you.

“Roddy had a wee relapse and might need another op. That is gutting for me as since I have been at this club Roddy has been a huge player. He’s got so much energy, like Keith Bray, I’ve never had him for a sustained period of time with him on the park.

“I think it’s a ligament on the ankle. The attachment I think has come loose and we need to have another look at it.”

Bray breakthrough is boost for ICT

Young midfielder Keith Bray caught the boss’ eye in only his second senior start for ICT.

The timing of his breakthrough could not be better according to Dodds, who said: “I don’t want to heap too much on young Keith. He’s 17 and wiry and he has got so much energy.

“Yes there will be inexperience but what a performance. I am expecting big things from him because he is a lovely lad who wants to do well.

“He is a real bonus. We have lost Roddy MacGregor and Lewis Nicolson to injury. Keith is a real plus point and he’s not just a number – what a player he is.”