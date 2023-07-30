Caley Jags boss Billy Dodds thrilled to land striker – but reveals double injury blows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Jags boss Billy Dodds thrilled to land striker – but reveals double injury blows

Forward Harry Lodovica makes competitive debut in defeat at Dundee - but Lewis Nicolson and Roddy MacGregor are out with injuries.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds on the sidelines at Dens Park. Image: Paul Devlin/ SNS Group
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds on the sidelines at Dens Park. Image: Paul Devlin/ SNS Group

Manager Billy Dodds is sure new striker Harry Lodovica can add a different dimension to his Caley Thistle side this season.

After watching his already-eliminated team lose 1-0 in Group E of the Viaplay Cup, a week of hard work will be put in ahead of their Championship opener against Queen’s Park on Saturday.

Home striker Zack Robinson’s second half goal earned Dundee the win, but they needed to win by two goals to reach the second round.

Inverness, with losses against Dumbarton and Airdrieonians, finished fourth in the group, with Airdrie second, Dumbarton third and Bonnyrigg fifth.

It was a poor return from their first range of games, but the players were in action last season until June 3 when they lost 3-1 to Celtic in the Scottish Cup final.

Harry’s strong, tall with a good touch

However, securing former Chelmsford City forward Lodovica on a one-year deal just before kick-off delighted the boss after the 24-year-old made his debut from the bench at Dundee.

Harry Lodovica came off the bench in the second half in the 1-0 defeat at Dundee.

He said: “Harry has played in the English lower leagues but he came in for a week’s trial and the first week was pre-season running and two 45-minutes. It was load, load and then we gave him a couple of days off and it helped the big man.

“He came back doing things better than what he was doing. He deserved a contract as he will bring a presence. He is strong and tall, he can run and he’s got a good touch.

“Harry will be work in progress but I am delighted to bring Harry to the club.”

Double injury blow ahead of kick-off

Full-back Lewis Nicolson suffered a serious knee injury in the midweek defeat by Airdrie and the scan results don’t make good reading.

And there is bad news on 21-year-old midfielder Roddy MacGregor, who faces another spell on the sidelines.

Dodds said: “Lewis has had his scan and it will be a longish-term one. We will get that information to you.

“Roddy had a wee relapse and might need another op. That is gutting for me as since I have been at this club Roddy has been a huge player. He’s got so much energy, like Keith Bray, I’ve never had him for a sustained period of time with him on the park.

“I think it’s a ligament on the ankle. The attachment I think has come loose and we need to have another look at it.”

Caley Jags’ Keith Bray, left, challenges Dundee’s Scott Tiffoney. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

Bray breakthrough is boost for ICT

Young midfielder Keith Bray caught the boss’ eye in only his second senior start for ICT.

The timing of his breakthrough could not be better according to Dodds, who said: “I don’t want to heap too much on young Keith. He’s 17 and wiry and he has got so much energy.
“Yes there will be inexperience but what a performance. I am expecting big things from him because he is a lovely lad who wants to do well.

“He is a real bonus. We have lost Roddy MacGregor and Lewis Nicolson to injury. Keith is a real plus point and he’s not just a number – what a player he is.”

