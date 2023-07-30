‘We are very, very close on two defenders’: Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack provides transfer update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We are very, very close on two defenders’: Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack provides transfer update

Barry Robson has made seven signings during the summer transfer window but remains keen to add to his squad. 

Dave Cormack - the Aberdeen chairman.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack says the Dons are closing in on their transfer targets ahead of the start of the Premiership season.

The Dons defeated Charlton Athletic 3-2 in their final pre-season friendly before their opening league game against Livingston on Saturday.

The Dons are close to completing a deal for 6ft 4in centre-back Slobodan Rubezic from Serbian top flight club Novi Pazar.

Rubezic’s arrival is subject to the player completing a medical and a work permit being issued.

Cormack said the Dons are close to bolstering their defence while he admitted his disappointment at missing out on long term target Tonio Teklic.

The playmaker joined Turkish side Trabzonspor in a £1million move earlier this month.

Cormack tweeted: “We are very, very close on two defenders, and targeting another two to three players, which, given Barry is looking for quality that can play in his system, will most likely take us well into the transfer window during August.

“Yes, we just missed out on Teklic, which was tough after four months of effort.

“It happens when we you looking for really good quality. Let’s remember that we convinced and invested in transfer fees and wages for Clarkson, Shinnie, Sokler etc. and that Dante’s loan spell puts him in real contention for the way that Barry wants to play.”

