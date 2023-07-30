‘We are very, very close on two defenders’: Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack provides transfer update

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack says the Dons are closing in on their transfer targets ahead of the start of the Premiership season.

The Dons defeated Charlton Athletic 3-2 in their final pre-season friendly before their opening league game against Livingston on Saturday.

Barry Robson has made seven signings during the summer transfer window but remains keen to add to his squad.

The Dons are close to completing a deal for 6ft 4in centre-back Slobodan Rubezic from Serbian top flight club Novi Pazar.

Rubezic’s arrival is subject to the player completing a medical and a work permit being issued.

Cormack said the Dons are close to bolstering their defence while he admitted his disappointment at missing out on long term target Tonio Teklic.

The playmaker joined Turkish side Trabzonspor in a £1million move earlier this month.

Cormack tweeted: “We are very, very close on two defenders, and targeting another two to three players, which, given Barry is looking for quality that can play in his system, will most likely take us well into the transfer window during August.

“Yes, we just missed out on Teklic, which was tough after four months of effort.

“It happens when we you looking for really good quality. Let’s remember that we convinced and invested in transfer fees and wages for Clarkson, Shinnie, Sokler etc. and that Dante’s loan spell puts him in real contention for the way that Barry wants to play.”