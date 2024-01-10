David Wotherspoon says potential Dundee United move is a ‘great opportunity’

David Wotherspoon says his potential move to Dundee United is a “great opportunity”.

The Canada international’s short-term deal with Caley Thistle is due to expire this weekend and he is expected to complete a move to United next week.

The 33-year-old will miss Friday’s meeting between Caley Thistle and United in Inverness due to a hamstring injury.

Former St Johnstone player Wotherspoon is hopeful a deal will be done to take him to Jim Goodwin’s side, who sit three points behind Championship leaders Raith Rovers but with a game in hand.

He told BBC Scotland: “At the moment nothing has been signed yet. There is a possibility by next week that there could be something done.

“It is a big club and they are up there, as they should be, fighting for the title. It is a great opportunity for me personally and it is something I am looking forward to if everything gets done.”

Wotherspoon, who has scored five goals in 11 appearances for Caley Thistle, says he is grateful the United manager is keen to take a chance on him.

He added: “I’ve read a few articles from him where he had noticed that I hadn’t played much football at the end of last season.

“He has seen what I have done at Inverness.

“He sees I’m fit enough and playing well. He has taken a chance and I am very grateful he is looking at me and wanting me in. I am very happy.”