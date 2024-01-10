David Wotherspoon says potential Dundee United move is a ‘great opportunity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Wotherspoon says potential Dundee United move is a ‘great opportunity’

The former St Johnstone player has scored five goals in 11 matches for Caley Thistle.

By Danny Law
David Wotherspoon in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
David Wotherspoon says his potential move to Dundee United is a “great opportunity”.

The Canada international’s short-term deal with Caley Thistle is due to expire this weekend and he is expected to complete a move to United next week.

The 33-year-old will miss Friday’s meeting between Caley Thistle and United in Inverness due to a hamstring injury.

Former St Johnstone player Wotherspoon is hopeful a deal will be done to take him to Jim Goodwin’s side, who sit three points behind Championship leaders Raith Rovers but with a game in hand.

He told BBC Scotland: “At the moment nothing has been signed yet. There is a possibility by next week that there could be something done.

“It is a big club and they are up there, as they should be, fighting for the title. It is a great opportunity for me personally and it is something I am looking forward to if everything gets done.”

Partick’s Lewis Neilson (R) and Inverness’ David Wotherspoon during a Championship match. Image: SNS.

Wotherspoon, who has scored five goals in 11 appearances for Caley Thistle, says he is grateful the United manager is keen to take a chance on him.

He added: “I’ve read a few articles from him where he had noticed that I hadn’t played much football at the end of last season.

“He has seen what I have done at Inverness.

“He sees I’m fit enough and playing well. He has taken a chance and I am very grateful he is looking at me and wanting me in. I am very happy.”

