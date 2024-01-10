Aberdeen boss Barry Robson willing to play waiting game for £500,000 signing Pape Gueye to make impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson willing to play waiting game for £500,000 signing Pape Gueye to make impact

Summer signing has only played 111 minutes of action since completing his move from Belgian top flight club KV Kortrijk last summer.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen striker Pape Gueye pictured at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists he is ready to play the waiting game for £500,000 signing Pape Gueye to make a first-team impact.

Striker Gueye has started only one match since a big money transfer from Belgian side KV Kortrijk last summer.

That solitary start was in the 2-2 Europa Conference League draw away to HJK Helsinki – with Gueye substituted off at half-time.

The 24-year-old has not featured for the Dons since the Group G clash in Finland on November 30.

Gueye has only 111 minutes of first team action since moving to Pittodrie on a three-year contract.

Robson insists Gueye’s limited game time is due to a number of factors including lack of pre-season at KV Kortrijk, arriving at Pittodrie late in the window and experiencing a new culture.

The Dons boss says former Senegal U20 international Gueye is determined to make his mark at Pittodrie.

He points to the slow start last season by striker Duk following his transfer from Benfica.

Cape Verde international Duk would go on to net 18 goals in his debut Dons campaign.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye warms up before the match in Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Robson said: “It has been so difficult for Pape since he came here.

“He hasn’t played a lot of games.

“Pape didn’t have a pre-season and he came in late in the window.

“Then we had all those games as well.

“He is also in a new culture.

“Pape is a good kid and is keen to do well.

“He is one we will need to take our time with, a bit like Ester (Sokler).

“You can now see how he (Sokler) is performing.”

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye in action against HJK Helsinki at the Bolt Arena in Finland. Image: SNS
Sokler proves patience pays off

Robson took his time with striker Sokler who was signed in a £300,000 deal from  Slovenian top-flight club NK Radomlje last summer.

Aberdeen held off competition from Belgium, Austria and Slovenia to sign Sokler on a three-year deal.

Sokler, 24,  made an explosive debut when scoring four goals on his debut in a 9-0 pre-season friendly win against Highland League Turriff United in July.

However the Slovenian striker had to wait for his first Aberdeen start.

After 16 appearances off the bench, Sokler was finally pitched in for his first competitive start for the Dons in the 1-1 draw with Rangers on November 26.

Sokler scored in the 2-0 win against German Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie last month.

He was rewarded with a starting slot in the 1-0 Viaplay Cup final loss to Rangers.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 during the Uefa Europa Conference League win over Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Robson said: “It takes time.

“You can see now how Ester is performing.

“Duk also took a bit of time to get going.

“We have some good players in here like Pape and Ester who needed time to settle in.

“Ester is starting to fly now and looks really sharp and quick.

“He looks aggressive and plays on the shoulder.

“We have not seen the best of some of them yet, that is still to come.”

Pape Gueye in action in the Viaplay Cup tie defeat of Ross County. in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock
Gueye’s track record of scoring

Gueye, Sokler and to a lesser extent Duk have all experienced limited game time due to the prolific scoring form of Bojan Miovski.

North Macedonian international Miovski has netted 15 goals this season.

Celtic and English Championship Southampton are tracking Miovski with the view to a potential bid.

Miovski is also on the radar of clubs in Germany, Italy and Spain.

Robson hopes Gueye can make an impact in the second half of the season following the Premiership winter shutdown.

Gueye has a track record of scoring.

He netted 25 goals in 61 matches for Norwegian side Aalesunds and was one of the hottest prospects in Scandinavian football.

Gueye was on the radar of Turkish giants  Galatasaray and teams in France but opted to switch from Aalesunds for KV Kortrijk in January 2020.

Aberdeen’s Pape Habib Gueye and Fraserburgh’s Jamie Beagrie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.p

He scored 14 goals in 78 games for KV Kortrijk in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, with six assists.

English Championship Millwall reportedly had a £1.5million bid for Gueye rejected in January 2022.

Watford, also of the English second tier, were also understood to be tracking the striker.

During the 2023 summer transfer window Gueye made it clear to KV Kortrijk that he wanted to transfer to Aberdeen.

However the Belgian top flight outfit stalled on the deal for several weeks.

During that period Gueye trained by himself and was not involved in first-team matches.

A deal was eventually done two days before the summer transfer window ended.

Robson said: “It takes time but Pape will be alright.”

