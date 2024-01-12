Remembering how Caley Thistle and Ross County were voted into Scottish league 30 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Remembering how Caley Thistle and Ross County were voted into Scottish league 30 years ago

Long-time BBC Highland journalist Charles Bannerman reflects on a dramatic opening of the doors to the north clubs, who went on to make it all the way to the top-flight of Scottish football.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Charles Bannerman.
Charles Bannerman recalls the dramatic events of 30 years ago as Caley Thistle and Ross County entered the Scottish leagues. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Caley Thistle won a vote to gain entry to the Scottish Football League 30 years ago today – and journalist Charles Bannerman remembers it like it was yesterday.

At the Royal Scottish Automobile Club in Blythswood Square, Glasgow, the Highland capital club were voted into the then-SFL, along with elated neighbours Ross County.

The Inverness club – created through the merger of Highland League sides Caledonian and Inverness Thistle, and led by chairman John “Jock” McDonald – were confident of victory in the poll.

Four votes each were in the hands of the 12 Premier League clubs, while the dozen Division One sides were given two apiece, and it was one vote each for the 14 clubs in Division Two.

With two slots in the Scottish league set-up available, Caley Thistle gained 68 votes and County were comfortably second with 57.

Gala Fairydean were bitterly disappointed to end with 35, while Elgin City’s 10 and Gretna’s two votes were at the lower end of the scale.

Though they are currently in the second-tier of the now-Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL), the club who became Inverness Caledonian Thistle have made the most of the result of that vote over the past three decades.

They ascended to the top-flight in 2003-2004 under John Robertson and Donald Park, and again under Terry Butcher and Maurice Malpas in 2009-2010 – spending a decade in the top-tier across the 30 years.

There was also a stunning Scottish Cup triumph in 2015 under the guidance of John Hughes.

Caledonian-Thistle merger troubles cast aside for vote

Journalist Bannerman has worked for BBC Scotland in the north for 45 years and is the author of Against All Odds, a book about the birth of ICT.

Despite ongoing fall-out from the merger of Caledonian and Thistle, he remembers feeling confident the new club were going to win the SFL vote.

He said: “I’d give a qualified yes to that – the qualification being the uncertainty there had been in the preceding weeks as to whether Caley Thistle would actually survive as a campaign.

“Some of the worst political controversy went on a couple of months before that election, but they did seem to come to a temporary reconciliation with the (Caley) rebels to allow the vote to go through.

“The two Highland bids were by far the strongest.

“We knew up here what was possible from both cases, as long as the Inverness difficulties could be sorted it. It was either going ahead or nothing. They couldn’t return to a Caley-only situation.

“For decades, two very well-run football clubs up here had been kept out of the Scottish leagues.

“Jock McDonald told me that night he was always confident, but there were always butterflies in his stomach.

The Caledonian Stadium, the home of Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Image: SNS.

“He remembered what happened 20 years previously when Ferranti Thistle (who later became Meadowbank) got in by one vote at the expense of Inverness Thistle.

“Although Jock was confident, there were still apprehensions because of what happened before.”

Caley Thistle chairman McDonald’s contacts were key

“Jock, who was an SFA councillor, was a huge driving force behind the success for Caley Thistle. He had extensive contacts, which was extremely influential in terms of Caley Thistle getting in (to the SFL).

“I would also make a special mention to Jimmy Falconer, who was secretary of Caley and went on to be secretary of Caley Thistle for many years afterwards.

“Jimmy, for me, was the whole brains behind the Inverness project – he understood the whole situation far better than anyone else within football that I encountered at that time. He has such political awareness.”

John Robertson, left, and Donald Park guided Caley Thistle into the Scottish Premier League in 2003-2004. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Scottish Cup displays were telling

Bannerman thinks strong north displays – from Caledonian, Thistle and Ross County – in early years’ Scottish Cups would have been high in the minds of those casting votes about whether to admit the two clubs to the SFL.

He added: “Short-term factors were recent Scottish Cup results.

“Ross County had beaten Queen of the South 6-2, Forfar 4-0 and St Cuthbert Wanderers 11-0.

“In 1992, Caley had taken St Johnstone, who were a top league team, to a Scottish Cup replay and, two years previously, they had beaten a strong Airdrie on penalties at Telford Street.

“Caley also had high-profile defeats against Hearts and Rangers.

“Another big one was when Inverness Thistle beat Kilmarnock 3-0 – albeit it was in 1985.

“These Scottish Cup successes all came into it.

“Strategically, there was a feeling that, 20 years on from that last vote, if this was to be a truly Scottish league, they had to include the Highlands.”

County earned their place in league

Like Caley Thistle, County rose through the divisions after being admitted to the Scottish league.

Since reaching the top-flight 12 years ago, they have only dropped down once – and bounced right back.

The Staggies have also been national trophy winners, lifting the Scottish League Cup in 2016 under the management of Jim McIntyre and Billy Dodds.

Bannerman said: “Hector MacLennan (Ross County chairman) and, in particular, (manager) Bobby Wilson made huge contributions to County getting in.

“I couldn’t distinguish between the Inverness and Dingwall bids – they were streets ahead of the rest.

“I regarded Caley Thistle and Ross County not as rivals, but as colleagues in terms of getting this injustice sorted and getting their rightful places in the Scottish league.

“The right people were there at the right time – at both places.”

Former Ross County manager Bobby Wilson. Image: DC Thomson.

Title ‘strip’ so costly for Elgin City

As for the third north team in the contest, Elgin City, Bannerman feels the after-effects of the Moray club being stripped of the Highland League title the year before the vote had a bearing.

Elgin were ruled to have switched the date of a fixture to allow two otherwise suspended players to play and help them secure the title, and the decision was made to null-and-void the SHFL campaign as a result.

Bannerman added: “The stadium building of Borough Briggs was rated highly, (but) people had a false impression that Elgin were some kind of major force and I don’t feel they ever were.

“They shot themselves in the foot when they were stripped of the title – it left a very bad taste across Scottish football. That was the final nail in Elgin’s coffin.”

More from Caley Thistle

Sean Welsh applauds the Inverness fans after the 3-1 win at Ayr United on Saturday.
Sean Welsh and Zak Delaney leave Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle defender Danny Devine. Image: SNS
Danny Devine reflects on time with Caley Thistle as he closes in on 200…
Sean Welsh applauds the Inverness fans after the 3-1 win at Ayr United on Saturday.
Caley Thistle star Sean Welsh set for shock Queen's Park switch - report
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson, who is wary of Dundee United backlash
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson wary of Dundee United backlash
Dundee's Lee Ashcroft (left) and St Mirren's Toyosi Olusanya in action in August, which was his last appearance for the Dark Blues.
Caley Thistle in loan link to Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft
David Wotherspoon in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
David Wotherspoon says potential Dundee United move is a 'great opportunity'
James Carragher in action for Wigan Athletic. Image: Shutterstock.
Caley Thistle complete deal for James Carragher - son of Liverpool legend Jamie -…
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson calls for compulsory grass pitches in Championship
David Wotherspoon in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle's David Wotherspoon agrees switch to Dundee United - reports
Victor Loturi in action for Ross County against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: My crystal ball predictions for 2024 in Scottish football