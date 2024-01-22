Caley Thistle fan view: Alex Samuel could prove a shrewd addition

This game went very much along the lines I expected at the start.

There was always the possibility of an upset but in the end there were no surprises.

In the first half we saw Broomhill working hard to frustrate Inverness, which they did very effectively without looking really stretched at the back.

The home team were not getting the ball forward quickly enough for the fans’ or the manager’s liking.

Just as it looked like the two teams would go in at the break level, the ball broke to Charlie Gilmour and he hit the ball low and hard into the back of the net.

Caley Thistle looked more business-like at the start of the second half and should have taken advantage of winning a penalty.

They could not, but the sending off of Michael Miller, as he tangled with Aaron Doran, seemed harsh on the player, though the referee was probably technically correct.

Persistence, and the one man advantage, eventually paid off and Inverness were able to extend their lead with a goal from Alex Samuel and a brace from Adam Brooks.

I wouldn’t say the scoreline flattered the Caley Jags, but Broomhill should be proud of the way they played.

I think that home fans were impressed with new loan signing, Alex Samuel.

Despite missing a penalty, he looked a real handful and will hopefully contribute a lot in what is left of the season.

Looking at his career history, he hasn’t scored as many as you might hope or expect, but maybe Duncan Ferguson is the man to sort that out.

We need more goals and perhaps he will be able to provide them.