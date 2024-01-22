Caley Thistle fan view: Alex Samuel could prove a shrewd addition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle fan view: Alex Samuel could prove a shrewd addition

David Sutherland was encouraged by the on-loan Ross County's striker's first outing for Inverness.

By David Sutherland
Inverness' Alex Samuel and Broomhill's Joe Murphy in action. Image: SNS.
Inverness' Alex Samuel and Broomhill's Joe Murphy in action. Image: SNS.

This game went very much along the lines I expected at the start.

There was always the possibility of an upset but in the end there were no surprises.

In the first half we saw Broomhill working hard to frustrate Inverness, which they did very effectively without looking really stretched at the back.

The home team were not getting the ball forward quickly enough for the fans’ or the manager’s liking.

Just as it looked like the two teams would go in at the break level,  the ball broke to Charlie Gilmour and he hit the ball low and hard into the back of the net.

Caley Thistle looked more business-like at the start of the second half and should have taken advantage of winning a penalty.

They could not, but the sending off of Michael Miller, as he tangled with Aaron Doran, seemed harsh on the player, though the referee was probably technically correct.

Persistence, and the one man advantage, eventually paid off and Inverness were able to extend their lead with a goal from Alex Samuel and a brace from Adam Brooks.

I wouldn’t say the scoreline flattered the Caley Jags, but Broomhill should be proud of the way they played.

I think that home fans were impressed with new loan signing, Alex Samuel.

Despite missing a penalty, he looked a real handful and will hopefully contribute a lot in what is left of the season.

Looking at his career history, he hasn’t scored as many as you might hope or expect, but maybe Duncan Ferguson is the man to sort that out.

We need more goals and perhaps he will be able to provide them.

