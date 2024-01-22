Ross County fan view: An embarrassing defeat and another baffling post-match interview

It’s been a whirlwind since Derek Adams has returned to the hot seat in Dingwall.

It started off looking like a masterstroke of an appointment by Roy MacGregor, but just weeks later it appears to be crumbling at our fingertips.

Derek Adams appears to have found a knack for going viral during post-match interviews, for all the wrong reasons.

We’ve all seen or heard the manager’s comments after the 1-0 loss to Dundee.

They were scathing and damning, while being delivered with venom and aggression.

You could feel the anger Adams was delivering through the screen.

Those comments unsettled a lot of the County supporters.

However, this interview after an embarrassing 3-0 hammering to Championship side Partick Thistle might be worse.

It will probably fly under the radar, maybe because people are getting used to bold statements from Adams, but more so because it was delivered calmly.

Fronting up to the media and in other words telling them you are having regrets about taking the job as manager is unpardonable.

If results were still at the standard of Adams’ first three matches in charge, he could be forgiven for these baffling interviews.

"Is the job a bigger one than you first thought?" 🤔👀 Derek Adams speaking after his Ross County side suffer a 3-0 defeat to Partick Thistle and exit the Scottish Cup. #BBCFootball #ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/Q1jtS2YnHo — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) January 20, 2024

However, because the performances have dropped off to such an incredible extent, fans are becoming more unsettled by each game.

Interview malarkey aside, Saturday’s result in itself was inexcusable.

To be so utterly dominated by a team in the league below is majorly concerning.

It’s going to take a gargantuan effort for Derek Adams to get himself fully back onside with the Ross County support after these past few weeks.

The team he fielded versus Partick Thistle did not look like a side that was ready and willing to scrap and give their all to keep this team in the top division.

Individually, in the players, we know there is fight and ability. However, that group looked immensely disjointed.

What that is down to, we will never know. But what we do know, is that togetherness within the squad and club is going to be key if Ross County are looking to avoid disaster this season.