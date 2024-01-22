Ross County fan view: An embarrassing defeat and another baffling post-match interview

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County fan view: An embarrassing defeat and another baffling post-match interview

Peter Mackay is growing increasingly concerned for the Staggies after a worrying start to Derek Adams' latest spell in charge.

By Peter Mackay
Partick's Brian Graham celebrates making it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS.
Partick's Brian Graham celebrates making it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS.

It’s been a whirlwind since Derek Adams has returned to the hot seat in Dingwall.

It started off looking like a masterstroke of an appointment by Roy MacGregor, but just weeks later it appears to be crumbling at our fingertips.

Derek Adams appears to have found a knack for going viral during post-match interviews, for all the wrong reasons.

We’ve all seen or heard the manager’s comments after the 1-0 loss to Dundee.

They were scathing and damning, while being delivered with venom and aggression.

You could feel the anger Adams was delivering through the screen.

Those comments unsettled a lot of the County supporters.

However, this interview after an embarrassing 3-0 hammering to Championship side Partick Thistle might be worse.

It will probably fly under the radar, maybe because people are getting used to bold statements from Adams, but more so because it was delivered calmly.

Fronting up to the media and in other words telling them you are having regrets about taking the job as manager is unpardonable.

If results were still at the standard of Adams’ first three matches in charge, he could be forgiven for these baffling interviews.

However, because the performances have dropped off to such an incredible extent, fans are becoming more unsettled by each game.

Interview malarkey aside, Saturday’s result in itself was inexcusable.

To be so utterly dominated by a team in the league below is majorly concerning.

It’s going to take a gargantuan effort for Derek Adams to get himself fully back onside with the Ross County support after these past few weeks.

The team he fielded versus Partick Thistle did not look like a side that was ready and willing to scrap and give their all to keep this team in the top division.

Individually, in the players, we know there is fight and ability. However, that group looked immensely disjointed.

What that is down to, we will never know. But what we do know, is that togetherness within the squad and club is going to be key if Ross County are looking to avoid disaster this season.

More from Ross County

Ross County defender Will Nightingale. Image: SNS
Will Nightingale insists Ross County squad must take responsibility following Scottish Cup loss to…
On-loan Ross County striker Alex Samuel is determined to add to his debut goal while on loan at Caley Thistle.
Alex Samuel hungry for games and goals with Caley Thistle
Brian Graham celebrates netting for Partick Thistle against Ross County. Image: SNS
Derek Adams says Scottish Cup defeat to Partick Thistle is story of Ross County's…
Ross County goalkeeper George Wickens. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
George Wickens pleased to finally link up with Ross County boss Derek Adams
Ross County forward Alex Samuel. Image: SNS
Ross County striker Alex Samuel makes loan switch to Highland rivals Caley Thistle
Louis van Gaal. Image: PA
What Louis van Gaal said about new Ross County signing Cameron Borthwick-Jackson following Manchester…
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: Shutterstock.
Derek Adams keen to bring Shrewsbury Town striker Tom Bloxham to Ross County
Ross Laidlaw celebrates Ross County's play-off victory over Partick Thistle. The Staggies' number one saved two shoot-out spot-kicks to help defeat the Jags. Image: SNS
Derek Adams eager to thwart Partick Thistle revenge mission against Ross County
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson in action for Manchester United. Image: PA
Ross County complete loan deal for former Manchester United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS
Ross County yet to receive any offers for Yan Dhanda this month