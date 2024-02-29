Signings would boost injury-hit Caley Thistle, says Danny Devine

Defender Danny Devine believes Caley Thistle would benefit from one or two emergency additions ahead of Saturday’s Championship trip to in-form Morton.

The experienced centre half helped ICT keep what was only their fourth clean sheet in the league this season on Tuesday with a goalless home draw against Dunfermline Athletic.

A saved penalty taken by striker Billy Mckay was their best chance, while a superb goal-line clearance from Devine to deny Pars’ Alex Jakubiak helped earn the point.

It keeps Inverness ninth in the division, two points below Dunfermline, but seven clear of a troubled Arbroath side who were crushed 6-0 at Queen’s Park.

With Nathan Shaw picking up a knock and Wallace Duffy suffering a hefty shoulder injury but playing on, Caley Thistle have 10 players recovering at varying stages.

With on-loan Leeds United defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen’s season over due to a stress fracture in his back, manager Duncan Ferguson aims to find at least one available free agent before the weekend.

Playing on with knocks and niggles

Scottish Cup-winner Devine would welcome that, but stressed players will play through the pain barrier quite often for the good of the team.

He said: “It would be a help to get one or two boys in. We have a few out just now and we’ve got a few longer-term ones.

“We will assess the boys ahead of Saturday. Hopefully we can get as many ready for the game and we get through it okay.

“Sometimes you have to play through knocks.

“From the outside, people maybe don’t know boys are playing with knocks and niggles.

“That’s football, but it shows that the boys want to go out there and help the team move up the table.

“I am sure we will recover and be good to go.”

Shut-out was a ‘long time coming’

As well as clearing one off the line, Devine was not far off at the other end with a few headers not far off target.

The 31-year-old Northern Irishman believes Inverness must take heart from earning their first shut-out since December 30 and show a steely determination throughout the team, starting at Greenock this weekend.

He said: “We’re delighted with the clean sheet – it has been a long time coming.

“It is disappointing, especially for us at the back, that we have not had many clean sheets this season, but on Tuesday, we defended the box very well.

“I felt we should have won the game, especially given the way we played in the first half.

“Although Dunfermline had a chance cleared off the line, we always looked a threat.

“Unfortunately, Billy missed his penalty. I also missed a sitter from a corner, but we just have to build on the clean sheet.”

Aiming to ’cause problems’ for ‘Ton

Morton’s rise from bottom to fourth place within just a few months under former Inverness midfielder Dougie Imrie has been one of the stories of the season in the Championship.

Their 0-0 draw at title-chasing Raith Rovers extended their unbeaten run to 16 games.

The Cappielow side, who are now just one point behind third-placed Partick Thistle, have collected four points from six against ICT this term.

However, Devine sees enough within the Highlanders’ squad to suggest they can take a positive result from Inverclyde.

He added: “Morton are a hard-working team and all credit to them. They keep it simple and work hard.

“However, with the quality we have in our team, I am sure we can go there and cause them some problems.

“We have given them a few cheap goals down there before, so if we can cut that out and aim for another clean sheet, we will do alright.”