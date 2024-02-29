Signings would boost injury-hit Caley Thistle, says Danny Devine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Signings would boost injury-hit Caley Thistle, says Danny Devine

With almost a full team on the sidelines, Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson is keen to recruit ahead of a tough trip to Cappielow to face in-form Morton.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Danny Devine.
Caley Jags defender Danny Devine is after maximum points away to Morton this weekend. Image: SNS

Defender Danny Devine believes Caley Thistle would benefit from one or two emergency additions ahead of Saturday’s Championship trip to in-form Morton.

The experienced centre half helped ICT keep what was only their fourth clean sheet in the league this season on Tuesday with a goalless home draw against Dunfermline Athletic.

A saved penalty taken by striker Billy Mckay was their best chance, while a superb goal-line clearance from Devine to deny Pars’ Alex Jakubiak helped earn the point.

It keeps Inverness ninth in the division, two points below Dunfermline, but seven clear of a troubled Arbroath side who were crushed 6-0 at Queen’s Park.

With Nathan Shaw picking up a knock and Wallace Duffy suffering a hefty shoulder injury but playing on, Caley Thistle have 10 players recovering at varying stages.

With on-loan Leeds United defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen’s season over due to a stress fracture in his back, manager Duncan Ferguson aims to find at least one available free agent before the weekend.

Nathan Shaw is a weekend doubt for the weekend’s match away to Morton. Image: SNS

Playing on with knocks and niggles

Scottish Cup-winner Devine would welcome that, but stressed players will play through the pain barrier quite often for the good of the team.

He said: “It would be a help to get one or two boys in. We have a few out just now and we’ve got a few longer-term ones.

“We will assess the boys ahead of Saturday. Hopefully we can get as many ready for the game and we get through it okay.

“Sometimes you have to play through knocks.

“From the outside, people maybe don’t know boys are playing with knocks and niggles.

“That’s football, but it shows that the boys want to go out there and help the team move up the table.

“I am sure we will recover and be good to go.”

Shut-out was a ‘long time coming’

As well as clearing one off the line, Devine was not far off at the other end with a few headers not far off target.

The 31-year-old Northern Irishman believes Inverness must take heart from earning their first shut-out since December 30 and show a steely determination throughout the team, starting at Greenock this weekend.

He said: “We’re delighted with the clean sheet – it has been a long time coming.

“It is disappointing, especially for us at the back, that we have not had many clean sheets this season, but on Tuesday, we defended the box very well.

“I felt we should have won the game, especially given the way we played in the first half.

“Although Dunfermline had a chance cleared off the line, we always looked a threat.

“Unfortunately, Billy missed his penalty. I also missed a sitter from a corner, but we just have to build on the clean sheet.”

Morton manager Dougie Imrie. Image: SNS

Aiming to ’cause problems’ for ‘Ton

Morton’s rise from bottom to fourth place within just a few months under former Inverness midfielder Dougie Imrie has been one of the stories of the season in the Championship.

Their 0-0 draw at title-chasing Raith Rovers extended their unbeaten run to 16 games.

The Cappielow side, who are now just one point behind third-placed Partick Thistle, have collected four points from six against ICT this term.

However, Devine sees enough within the Highlanders’ squad to suggest they can take a positive result from Inverclyde.

He added: “Morton are a hard-working team and all credit to them. They keep it simple and work hard.

“However, with the quality we have in our team, I am sure we can go there and cause them some problems.

“We have given them a few cheap goals down there before, so if we can cut that out and aim for another clean sheet, we will do alright.”

Billy Mckay misses penalty as Caley Thistle remain ninth after goalless draw with Dunfermline

More from Caley Thistle

Everton head under-21 coach Paul Tait.
Everton under-21 head coach Paul Tait provides the lowdown on Caley Thistle loanee Sean…
Billy Mckay's penalty was saved by Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet. Images: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group
Caley Thistle star Billy Mckay blasts abuse aimed at son after penalty saved
Frustrated Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson: Caley Thistle battled for precious point against Dunfermline
Billy Mckay's penalty was saved by Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet. Images: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group
Billy Mckay misses penalty as Caley Thistle remain ninth after goalless draw with Dunfermline
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara battle for possession at Rugby Park. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Why relegation alarm bells must be ringing at Aberdeen
3
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.
FIVE Caley Thistle talking points from Duncan Ferguson pre-Dunfermline - as long-term casualty revealed
Cameron Harper at full-time after his goal rescued a point for Caley Thistle against Arbroath in the Championship.
Cameron Harper hopes late goal at Arbroath can swing momentum for Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle's Nathan Shaw battles with Craig Slater of Arbroath in the Championship fixture at Gayfield
Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson slams failure to award 'stonewall' penalty in 1-1 draw…
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers leads his team out against Arbroath.
Mark Ridgers says young teammates must grasp magnitude of Caley Thistle situation
American midfielder Bella Viana in action for Caley Thistle Women in a Scottish Cup clash against Rangers, who sit atop the SWPL.
Bella Viana grateful for Caley Thistle Women chance - as American seeks move to…