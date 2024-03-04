Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Isle of Rum needs a new head teacher: Do you have what it takes?

For £61,000 per year you could live by one of Scotland's most famous mountainscapes.

By Shannon Morrison
Picture shows deer on a mountainside. Rum.
The road from Kinloch to other side of Rum in Harris takes in the Rum rock and deer among other wildlife. Picture by Jason Hedges.

The Isle of Rum is seeking a new head teacher for the island’s five primary school pupils and two nursery children.

Rum is one of the Small Isles in the Inner Hebrides, lying an hour and a half’s ferry trip away from the nearest mainland port in Mallaig.

The island is inhabited by over 1,000 red deer, vastly outnumbering the 40 residents in Kinloch village – Rum’s only populated settlement.

The village road is one mile long with a speed limit of 15mph, and you will need a special permit to bring your car.

Isle of Rum is set to be featured in series 2 of Scotland's Greatest Escapes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The roads are privately owned and permits must be obtained from the Isle of Rum Community Trust. Image by: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Now one of Scotland’s most unique, community-focused villages are searching for a new head teacher for their local primary school.

Could it be you?

‘Rum’s children learn at their own pace’

Rum Primary School has a student roll of five pupils ranging from ages five to 11, and the nursery has two students aged three and four.

Sareth Brown is the mother to three of the island’s children.

Sareth first came to Rum in her early twenties to work at Kinloch Castle for several years and then returned in her thirties after having children.

When asked what makes Rum a special place to raise a family, she shared that Rum has given the children “a good amount of freedom”.

“They’ve built really good relationships, not only with their peers but also with local adults,” she says.

Rum's general store also houses a Post Office. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Pictured: the Isle of Rum’s general store and Post Office. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“The children are active within the community, they take part in all our events.

“As students in a very small school they have the opportunity to learn at their own pace, in their own way, which has helped our children achieve pretty impressive progress.”

Sareth says parents on the Isle of Rum feel their new head teacher should be “adaptable” to cope with typical island life issues.

“It would be great to have someone who sees this not just as a unique experience but has a real desire to be part of a small rural community,” she says.

“Our school has seen several teachers in the past few years and it would be great to provide the children with a solid sense of continuity for their time at school.

“Also, an element of fun is important. Because there’s so few children the head teacher needs to be able to facilitate play and opportunities more than other schools have to.”

How can I apply to be new Rum head teacher?

Rum Primary School is looking for a full time head master with the contract offering a permanent post.

The annual salary is £61,839 per year.

There are also entitlements to High Remote Allowance of £3,237 per year, as well as Distant Island Allowance of £2,541 per year.

If you are interested you can submit your application here at myjobscotland.gov.uk.

The position is closing to applications on March 4, 2024.

