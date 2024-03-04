The Isle of Rum is seeking a new head teacher for the island’s five primary school pupils and two nursery children.

Rum is one of the Small Isles in the Inner Hebrides, lying an hour and a half’s ferry trip away from the nearest mainland port in Mallaig.

The island is inhabited by over 1,000 red deer, vastly outnumbering the 40 residents in Kinloch village – Rum’s only populated settlement.

The village road is one mile long with a speed limit of 15mph, and you will need a special permit to bring your car.

Now one of Scotland’s most unique, community-focused villages are searching for a new head teacher for their local primary school.

Could it be you?

‘Rum’s children learn at their own pace’

Rum Primary School has a student roll of five pupils ranging from ages five to 11, and the nursery has two students aged three and four.

Sareth Brown is the mother to three of the island’s children.

Sareth first came to Rum in her early twenties to work at Kinloch Castle for several years and then returned in her thirties after having children.

When asked what makes Rum a special place to raise a family, she shared that Rum has given the children “a good amount of freedom”.

“They’ve built really good relationships, not only with their peers but also with local adults,” she says.

“The children are active within the community, they take part in all our events.

“As students in a very small school they have the opportunity to learn at their own pace, in their own way, which has helped our children achieve pretty impressive progress.”

Sareth says parents on the Isle of Rum feel their new head teacher should be “adaptable” to cope with typical island life issues.

“It would be great to have someone who sees this not just as a unique experience but has a real desire to be part of a small rural community,” she says.

“Our school has seen several teachers in the past few years and it would be great to provide the children with a solid sense of continuity for their time at school.

“Also, an element of fun is important. Because there’s so few children the head teacher needs to be able to facilitate play and opportunities more than other schools have to.”

How can I apply to be new Rum head teacher?

Rum Primary School is looking for a full time head master with the contract offering a permanent post.

The annual salary is £61,839 per year.

There are also entitlements to High Remote Allowance of £3,237 per year, as well as Distant Island Allowance of £2,541 per year.

If you are interested you can submit your application here at myjobscotland.gov.uk.

The position is closing to applications on March 4, 2024.

