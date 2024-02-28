Caley Thistle star Billy Mckay blasts abuse aimed at son after penalty saved

Caley Thistle’s record-scorer Billy Mckay has blasted abuse directed at his son after Tuesday’s goalless draw with Dunfermline Athletic.

The ex-Northern Ireland international, 35, has scored 109 goals in 279 appearances and is a club legend.

However, on Tuesday, the striker’s first half penalty was saved by Pars keeper Deniz Mehmet and was a key moment in a result which kept Inverness ninth in the division.

Just hours after the final whistle, Mckay took to social media to let fly over the abuse aimed at him and his 12-year-old boy.

He said on X:: “Not big on social media. Obviously gutted I’ve cost the boys three points tonight – hold my hands up!

And listen I’m happy to take abuse or criticism at me no problem had it plenty of times in my career.

But to shout my son then abuse me to him I don’t think is acceptable. — billy mckay (@billymckay22) February 27, 2024

“But to shout (at) my son, then abuse me to him I don’t think is acceptable.”

Mckay was reinstated to the starting XI on Tuesday after being a substitute in the weekend’s 1-1 draw at Arbroath.

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson seemed to shout at fans at the final whistle as some boos rang out from the stand.

He later said he understood why fans are frustrated, with ICT not winning a home league match since beating Ayr United 3-1 on November 11.

Supporters quick to defend Mckay

Other frustrated fans rallied behind Mckay following the post, slamming the abuse.

Rosemary Webb said: “Nobody can doubt your commitment to the team – you give 100% every game. Penalties get saved – unfortunate but nobody died.

“As for your son being abused, that is unacceptable. Every club has moronic supporters, luckily in the minority. Hopefully the culprits will be dealt with.”

Another offered words of encouragement to Mckay, saying: “Billy on the penalty front these things happen, do not beat yourself up about it, you’ve been incredible for us over the years so nobody is caring.

“But for your son to deal with that is absolutely appalling and needs so be dealt with. Embarrassing.”

Anthoney Lamond added: “Sorry to hear this Bill absolute no need for this in football hope you and the little man are ok your a legend and always will be bud.”