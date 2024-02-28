Caley Thistle star Billy Mckay blasts abuse aimed at son after penalty saved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle star Billy Mckay blasts abuse aimed at son after penalty saved

The Inverness striker, the club's record scorer, took to X to slam the abuse after his spot-kick was saved in 0-0 draw against Dunfermline Athletic.

By Paul Chalk
Billy Mckay's penalty was saved by Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet. Images: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group
Billy Mckay's penalty was saved by Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet. Images: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

Caley Thistle’s record-scorer Billy Mckay has blasted abuse directed at his son after Tuesday’s goalless draw with Dunfermline Athletic.

The ex-Northern Ireland international, 35, has scored 109 goals in 279 appearances and is a club legend.

However, on Tuesday, the striker’s first half penalty was saved by Pars keeper Deniz Mehmet and was a key moment in a result which kept Inverness ninth in the division.

Just hours after the final whistle, Mckay took to social media to let fly over the abuse aimed at him and his 12-year-old boy.

He said on X:: “Not big on social media. Obviously gutted I’ve cost the boys three points tonight – hold my hands up!

“And listen I’m happy to take abuse or criticism at me no problem. Had it plenty of time in my career.

“But to shout (at) my son, then abuse me to him I don’t think is acceptable.”

Mckay was reinstated to the starting XI on Tuesday after being a substitute in the weekend’s 1-1 draw at Arbroath.

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson seemed to shout at fans at the final whistle as some boos rang out from the stand.

He later said he understood why fans are frustrated, with ICT not winning a home league match since beating Ayr United 3-1 on November 11.

Supporters quick to defend Mckay

Other frustrated fans rallied behind Mckay following the post, slamming the abuse.

Rosemary Webb said: “Nobody can doubt your commitment to the team – you give 100% every game. Penalties get saved – unfortunate but nobody died.

“As for your son being abused, that is unacceptable. Every club has moronic supporters, luckily in the minority. Hopefully the culprits will be dealt with.”

Another offered words of encouragement to Mckay, saying: “Billy on the penalty front these things happen, do not beat yourself up about it, you’ve been incredible for us over the years so nobody is caring.

“But for your son to deal with that is absolutely appalling and needs so be dealt with. Embarrassing.”

Anthoney Lamond added: “Sorry to hear this Bill absolute no need for this in football hope you and the little man are ok your a legend and always will be bud.”

Conversation