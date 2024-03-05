Barry and Kate’s wonderful family home next to Duthie Park on the market for £295,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Barry and Kate’s wonderful family home next to Duthie Park on the market for £295,000

Barry and Kate Stott will be sad to leave their amazing family home in Brunswick Place.

By Rosemary Lowne
This traditional yet contemporary home has gone on the market near Duthie Park.
Home is where the heart is at 7 Brunswick Place.

With Duthie Park just a stone’s throw away, this traditional yet contemporary property in the heart of the vibrant Ferryhill community is a breath of fresh air.

Home to Barry and Kate Stott, who both work in sales, and their children Elle, 16, eight-year-old Beau and seven-year-old Jude, 7 Brunswick Place has brought nothing but joy and happy memories to the family.

“In the house itself, we were first attracted to the huge living room and master bedroom jumped right out as well,” says Barry.

“They’re both big spaces that had loads of potential.

“In addition to that, the period features such as the high ceilings, cornicing, alcoves etc, all add to the charm of the house and make it spacious too.”

Ferryhill couple Kate and Barry Stott.
Kate and Barry Stott will be sad to leave their amazing home in Ferryhill. Image: Barry Stott

The best of both worlds

It wasn’t only the elegant interiors and superb space that initially attracted the couple to the home, they also fell in love with its idyllic yet central location.

“Outside the house, Ferryhill has something no other area of Aberdeen has going for it, in that it has a unique blend of suburban and city living,” says Barry.

“So, you get that quiet suburb type life which is an amazing place to raise a family, but with all the features of living in town.

“It’s also just one street away from Duthie Park, which has basically been like our second back garden over the years and it’s a five-minute walk to the kids’ school, a five-minute walk to the river and we can walk into town in about 10-15 minutes.”

Living room of the house for sale near Duthie Park, featuring high ceiling, cornicing and alcoves.
With high ceilings, cornicing and a feature fireplace, the elegant living room is made for relaxing. Image: Andersonbain

Sleek and stylish interiors

After nine blissfully happy years, the couple, who also have two dogs, Grace the Doberman and Lou the Miniature Pinscher, have reluctantly put their wonderful home on the market as they look to upsize.

“It was far from an easy or quick decision,” says Barry.

“We love the house, the area, and the network of good friends we have made here.

“But we have three kids, two dogs and to add to that we now both work from home so the need for extra space became apparent last year.”

Renovated bright kitchen in the house for sale in Ferryhill.
Delicious meals can be whipped up in the fresh and crisp kitchen. Image: Andersonbain

Spacious but cosy

Set out over two floors, the four-bedroom double upper apartment is immaculate throughout with an elegant lounge, sleek dining kitchen, two double bedrooms, family bathroom and utility room all located on the ground floor.

For the family, the lounge is one of the rooms they will miss most.

“The living room is big and spacious but cosy and it’s such a great place to sit and chill, play with the kids and have people over,” says Barry.

“In most houses, people gravitate toward the kitchen but in ours it’s the living room.”

Home office in the house near Duthie Park.
This room would be perfect as a home office. Image: Andersonbain

Extensively refurbished

Upstairs on the first floor, there is a wonderful master bedroom and another bedroom which could be used as a home office.

Over the years, Barry and Kate have carried out an endless number of improvements to their property.

“Every room in the house has been completely redecorated and we also installed a modern new kitchen and bathroom as they were both quite dated,” says Barry.

“We’ve also laid new carpet and underlay across the house on two occasions and we redecorated the entire communal area which included putting in new flooring to make it more contemporary.”

Stylish bathroom in the Ferryhill home.
The spa-like bathroom is the perfect place to wash all your worries away. Image: Andersonbain

Gorgeous garden area

Outside, the back garden has a paved patio area, raised flower beds, a shared drying green and an exclusive outhouse.

“We’ve remodelled the garden which we work away at year on year,” says Barry.

“A house bonus feature that we didn’t realise until our first summer, is that the garden is an absolute heat trap.

“We knew it was south facing and would catch the sun, but due to the layout of the houses around us, and the way it’s walled in, it traps the heat in in a way you’re not quite ready for.

“So, we’ve had lots of great summers out there.”

The back garden patio of the house for sale near Duthie Park.
The south facing garden is a sun trap. Image: Andersonbain

Fantastic location

The couple, who have also installed new glazing, new radiators, along with an energy efficient smart heating system, believe there are two main things that will appeal most to buyers.

“Firstly, when it comes to the house itself, its not common to find a traditional build in Aberdeen that’s modernised, contemporary, and ready to move into,” says Barry.

“Secondly, the area speaks for itself as your back garden is practically Duthie Park.

“If you have kids, the school is just round the corner too.

“Everything is right on your doorstep.”

Large back garden.
Keen gardeners will be in their element in the large back garden. Image: Andersonbain

Perfect for families and couples

Although ideal for young families, the couple also think the property would suit couples looking to start a family.

“The house has enough rooms to be a comfy family home but also has room enough for a dining room, home office, playroom, whatever you want,” says Barry.

“The area is a great place to raise a family as most of their school pals live in the nearby streets.

“We’ve raised three children here and they’ve all loved it.”

7 Brunswick Place, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £295,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Andersonbain on 01224 456789 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

More from Property

Hillcrest in Cawdor is on sale for offers over £550,000. Image: Galbraith Group
Highland home with 'stunning panoramic views' on the market for £550,000
Castle View in Upper Ardelve. Image: Savills.
Modern four-bedroom home with stunning views of famous Eilean Donan Castle hits the market
Property is in demand in Aberdeenshire.
Property market hotter than ever in Aberdeenshire as sales increase by 15%
Enjoy all the beauty of the countryside in this Lumphanan home.
Cosy country cottage with stunning views on the market in Lumphanan for £310,000
Flat 10 Mill House in Aberdeen resembles a New York apartment but did you miss it because you had your search filters set to houses only?
Swirly carpets and courtyards: Did you overlook your north-east dream home?
Eagle Rock will feature on a new HGTV show called 'Paradise Homes. Image: Mark Nicholson/Roderick James Architects
Take a peek inside Sound of Mull 'paradise home' featured in new Alan Cumming…
outside Hillview House, the Mearns home with an indoor pool.
Six-bedroom Mearns home with North Sea views and indoor swimming pool on sale for…
The Vine, Aberdeenshire built in 2016.
Aberdeenshire five-bedroom home, separate five-bedroom villa and swimming pool - all for just £1.2m
The Redgarth Inn, Oldmeldrum. Image: Christie & Co.
Oldmeldrum inn up for sale following owner's decision to retire after 34 years
The Ferry Stores in Kilchoan has been put for sale. Image: DM Hall.
Could you become the owner of the only convenience store in the most westerly…

Conversation