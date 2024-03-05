Barry and Kate’s wonderful family home next to Duthie Park on the market for £295,000

With Duthie Park just a stone’s throw away, this traditional yet contemporary property in the heart of the vibrant Ferryhill community is a breath of fresh air.

Home to Barry and Kate Stott, who both work in sales, and their children Elle, 16, eight-year-old Beau and seven-year-old Jude, 7 Brunswick Place has brought nothing but joy and happy memories to the family.

“In the house itself, we were first attracted to the huge living room and master bedroom jumped right out as well,” says Barry.

“They’re both big spaces that had loads of potential.

“In addition to that, the period features such as the high ceilings, cornicing, alcoves etc, all add to the charm of the house and make it spacious too.”

The best of both worlds

It wasn’t only the elegant interiors and superb space that initially attracted the couple to the home, they also fell in love with its idyllic yet central location.

“Outside the house, Ferryhill has something no other area of Aberdeen has going for it, in that it has a unique blend of suburban and city living,” says Barry.

“So, you get that quiet suburb type life which is an amazing place to raise a family, but with all the features of living in town.

“It’s also just one street away from Duthie Park, which has basically been like our second back garden over the years and it’s a five-minute walk to the kids’ school, a five-minute walk to the river and we can walk into town in about 10-15 minutes.”

Sleek and stylish interiors

After nine blissfully happy years, the couple, who also have two dogs, Grace the Doberman and Lou the Miniature Pinscher, have reluctantly put their wonderful home on the market as they look to upsize.

“It was far from an easy or quick decision,” says Barry.

“We love the house, the area, and the network of good friends we have made here.

“But we have three kids, two dogs and to add to that we now both work from home so the need for extra space became apparent last year.”

Spacious but cosy

Set out over two floors, the four-bedroom double upper apartment is immaculate throughout with an elegant lounge, sleek dining kitchen, two double bedrooms, family bathroom and utility room all located on the ground floor.

For the family, the lounge is one of the rooms they will miss most.

“The living room is big and spacious but cosy and it’s such a great place to sit and chill, play with the kids and have people over,” says Barry.

“In most houses, people gravitate toward the kitchen but in ours it’s the living room.”

Extensively refurbished

Upstairs on the first floor, there is a wonderful master bedroom and another bedroom which could be used as a home office.

Over the years, Barry and Kate have carried out an endless number of improvements to their property.

“Every room in the house has been completely redecorated and we also installed a modern new kitchen and bathroom as they were both quite dated,” says Barry.

“We’ve also laid new carpet and underlay across the house on two occasions and we redecorated the entire communal area which included putting in new flooring to make it more contemporary.”

Gorgeous garden area

Outside, the back garden has a paved patio area, raised flower beds, a shared drying green and an exclusive outhouse.

“We’ve remodelled the garden which we work away at year on year,” says Barry.

“A house bonus feature that we didn’t realise until our first summer, is that the garden is an absolute heat trap.

“We knew it was south facing and would catch the sun, but due to the layout of the houses around us, and the way it’s walled in, it traps the heat in in a way you’re not quite ready for.

“So, we’ve had lots of great summers out there.”

Fantastic location

The couple, who have also installed new glazing, new radiators, along with an energy efficient smart heating system, believe there are two main things that will appeal most to buyers.

“Firstly, when it comes to the house itself, its not common to find a traditional build in Aberdeen that’s modernised, contemporary, and ready to move into,” says Barry.

“Secondly, the area speaks for itself as your back garden is practically Duthie Park.

“If you have kids, the school is just round the corner too.

“Everything is right on your doorstep.”

Perfect for families and couples

Although ideal for young families, the couple also think the property would suit couples looking to start a family.

“The house has enough rooms to be a comfy family home but also has room enough for a dining room, home office, playroom, whatever you want,” says Barry.

“The area is a great place to raise a family as most of their school pals live in the nearby streets.

“We’ve raised three children here and they’ve all loved it.”

7 Brunswick Place, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £295,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Andersonbain on 01224 456789 or check out the website aspc.co.uk