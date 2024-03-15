Caley Thistle chairman says club will ‘pull together’ after battery farm setback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle chairman says club will ‘pull together’ after battery farm setback

Inverness chief Ross Morrison reacts to crunch meeting where Highland councillors voted against the vital multi-million pound project.

By Paul Chalk
ICT chairman Ross Morrison.
Caley Thistle chairman Ross Morrison has issued a rallying cry following Highland Council’s rejection of its plans for a battery storage scheme.

On Thursday, the controversial battery storage farm was refused permission after Highland councillors reversed a decision to give the scheme the go-ahead.

The outcome is a major setback for the Championship club, which was set to receive millions of pounds from the £40m project.

The proposal would have seen containers storing up to 50MW of electricity sited at Fairways Business Park in Inverness.

Initially put forward by Inverness Caledonian Thistle (ICT) shirt sponsors Intelligent Land Investments (ILI), the project is wholly owned by the football club.

Councillors voted 30-23 to turn down the plans, but ICT will now appeal to the Scottish Government.

The club also has an ongoing legal challenge as well as Freedom of Information questions lodged about the process.

Supporters, worried by the potential impact of the crunch outcome financially, have voiced concerns about the future of the club.

The facility was planned near Fairways Business Park.

‘Thank you’ message from chairman

Morrison issued the following statement after taking stock of what they say was a “bizarre decision”.

He said: “The club notes with bewilderment and disappointment, yesterday’s refusal of the ICT battery farm planning application.

“Without going into everything that happened, it was an especially mystifying decision given that no new evidence was provided which was worthy of overturning the previous progressive and lawful vote in February to grant us planning. We can however confirm that we are appealing the decision to the Scottish Government.

“While this bizarre decision to overturn our previous successful planning application was a set-back to our robust and long-term business plan, we will consolidate and pull together as a board and a club as we have done many times in our history both on and on the field.

“We want to thank the hundreds of Caley Thistle fans and the businesses and organisations who have been entirely supportive in our quest to improve the club’s financial model and the city’s energy security.

“On behalf of the board and as we move into our historic 30th year and a crucial end-of-season period, we need to show that by sticking together and sticking to our values, by backing Duncan (Ferguson) and the team, nothing can stop us getting to where we want to be this season and in our next 30 years.”

Caley Thistle to appeal Highland Council’s rejection of its plans for a battery storage scheme

