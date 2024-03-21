Caley Thistle handed Nathan Shaw boost ahead of Dundee United encounter

Caley Thistle are ready to unleash midfielder Nathan Shaw against Championship leaders Dundee United on Saturday.

Shaw has been one of several players sidelined in recent weeks, after suffering a hamstring injury in a goalless draw at home to Dunfermline last month.

The Englishman has been one of Caley Jags’ most creative outlets this season, with four goals and four assists to his name.

Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson confirmed Shaw returned to training on Thursday, although he is still to get fully up to speed.

Defenders Nikola Ujdur (hamstring) and Morgan Boyes (knee) will also be touch and go.

Such is ninth-placed Caley Jags’ need for Championship points, Ferguson says he is prepared to take a chance on the fitness of Shaw – who netted a stunning goal in a 1-1 draw when the Highlanders last visited Tannadice in November.

Ferguson said: “We are going to bring in Nathan Shaw for Saturday.

“He’s one of our best players so we are going to take a gamble on him and get him into the roster for Saturday.

“He’s a key player for me. He maybe needs another week more of training, but it’s needs must. We are in trouble, and it’s all hands on deck.

“He has trained one day, he seems to be happy enough with it.

“It’s my decision about whether I start him or put him on the bench, but he will certainly be involved.

“It will be a gamble – because we need him for the run.”

Ferguson looking for more in final third

Inverness’ 2-1 defeat to Ayr United last weekend left them two points adrift in the relegation play-off spot.

Having kept three successive clean sheets prior to that game, Ferguson says his side must sharpen up in the final third.

He added: “In the main my defence has been fantastic. Our defensive record is great.

“They have really done well for me.

“When they have been doing their jobs, the strikers have not managed to get the goals.

“We had a number of clean sheets, and we scored a couple against Morton which got us the points.

“Against Airdrie and Dunfermline we never managed to score, and that’s what has put us back.”

Inverness have been unfortunate not to add to their solitary point against United this term, with Jim Goodwin’s men having struck late winners in both of their visits to Caledonian Stadium.

Despite coming up against the league leaders, Ferguson insists his side will make the trip south with no shortage of belief.

He added: “We can win. We gave them a right good game down there last time, and a good game up here.

“There has only been the odd goal in it. The teams have been close.

“They will be under a bit of pressure as well. They obviously lost the last game down at Dunfermline so they will be looking to bounce back.

“There’s a bit of pressure on them to go up as champions, but there’s also pressure on us.

“We are desperate to get some points to stay in this division.”