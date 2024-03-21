Caley Thistle handed Nathan Shaw boost ahead of Dundee United encounter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle handed Nathan Shaw boost ahead of Dundee United encounter

Midfielder Shaw has been sidelined for a month due to a hamstring injury.

By Andy Skinner
Caley Thistle midfielder Nathan Shaw. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle are ready to unleash midfielder Nathan Shaw against Championship leaders Dundee United on Saturday.

Shaw has been one of several players sidelined in recent weeks, after suffering a hamstring injury in a goalless draw at home to Dunfermline last month.

The Englishman has been one of Caley Jags’ most creative outlets this season, with four goals and four assists to his name.

Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson confirmed Shaw returned to training on Thursday, although he is still to get fully up to speed.

Defenders Nikola Ujdur (hamstring) and Morgan Boyes (knee) will also be touch and go.

Such is ninth-placed Caley Jags’ need for Championship points, Ferguson says he is prepared to take a chance on the fitness of Shaw – who netted a stunning goal in a 1-1 draw when the Highlanders last visited Tannadice in November.

Ferguson said: “We are going to bring in Nathan Shaw for Saturday.

“He’s one of our best players so we are going to take a gamble on him and get him into the roster for Saturday.

“He’s a key player for me. He maybe needs another week more of training, but it’s needs must. We are in trouble, and it’s all hands on deck.

“He has trained one day, he seems to be happy enough with it.

“It’s my decision about whether I start him or put him on the bench, but he will certainly be involved.

“It will be a gamble – because we need him for the run.”

Ferguson looking for more in final third

Inverness’ 2-1 defeat to Ayr United last weekend left them two points adrift in the relegation play-off spot.

Having kept three successive clean sheets prior to that game, Ferguson says his side must sharpen up in the final third.

He added: “In the main my defence has been fantastic. Our defensive record is great.

“They have really done well for me.

“When they have been doing their jobs, the strikers have not managed to get the goals.

“We had a number of clean sheets, and we scored a couple against Morton which got us the points.

“Against Airdrie and Dunfermline we never managed to score, and that’s what has put us back.”

Inverness have been unfortunate not to add to their solitary point against United this term, with Jim Goodwin’s men having struck late winners in both of their visits to Caledonian Stadium.

Despite coming up against the league leaders, Ferguson insists his side will make the trip south with no shortage of belief.

He added: “We can win. We gave them a right good game down there last time, and a good game up here.

“There has only been the odd goal in it. The teams have been close.

“They will be under a bit of pressure as well. They obviously lost the last game down at Dunfermline so they will be looking to bounce back.

“There’s a bit of pressure on them to go up as champions, but there’s also pressure on us.

“We are desperate to get some points to stay in this division.”

Conversation