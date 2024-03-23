Dundee loanee Cammy Kerr relishing Caley Thistle’s trip to face Dundee United at Tannadice

Lining up against Dundee United outwith the derby spotlight will be a new experience for Caley Thistle defender Cammy Kerr.

Right back Kerr is on loan at Inverness from boyhood favourites Dundee where he has spent his entire professional career – albeit having had two temporary spells with Peterhead as a young player.

Kerr was awarded a testimonial for his service to Dundee last year, and netted the winner from the spot against Celtic.

In lining up against United for the Dark Blues, Kerr is familiar with the noise which dominates the City of Discovery in the build up to the eagerly-contested derby fixture.

While he expects a lively reception this afternoon given his Dens Park heritage, Kerr insists helping Inverness to triumph against Jim Goodwin’s men would be no less sweet.

Kerr said: “It’s the first time I have played Dundee United since being at Inverness.

“I’m buzzing for it. I have played in Dundee derbies, I’ve been lucky enough to win some and unlucky enough to be on the receiving end of defeats as well.

“To be a fan of the team across the road is one thing, but to go and play against them is always something you look to relish in a game of football – no matter what team you are with.

“Some of my best pals are Dundee United fans, and I take it on the daily anyway in terms of abuse – although in jest.

“It’s all part of the game. Come Saturday I will just be focused on the game, and trying to help Inverness.”

Inverness in need of points in survival battle

Caley Jags are in desperate need of points, as they lie two points adrift in the Championship relegation play-off place with seven matches remaining.

Although coming up against the league leaders looks a difficult prospect for Duncan Ferguson’s men, Kerr says his side – who drew 1-1 when they last visited Tannadice in November – hope to have a big say in how the match plays out.

He added: “People always speak about pressure when you don’t win games of football, and about how it is eased when you win games.

“To play at this level you’ve got to be able to deal with pressure every week, and there’s pressure regardless.

“It doesn’t matter if we are home or away. We are looking to win every game.

“We know the position we are in, but we are under no illusions that every game home and away is just as tough.

“It’s certainly not a mindset thing. I know the boys in the dressing room can deal with pressure, and that side of things.

“It’s about how we put our own stamp on the game. We are going to have to go there and frustrate them.

“That’s our job and hopefully we can go and do that, especially early doors in the game.

“They are at the top end of the table for a reason and fighting for a title, but we want to go and put a footprint on the game.”

Defender savouring fresh start with Inverness

Kerr arrived at Caledonian Stadium in January with plenty experience, having racked up 272 appearances for Dundee.

The 28-year-old is enjoying the challenge that has been presented to him following his move away from such familiar surroundings.

Kerr added: “I have loved it. I can only talk about personal experience, as before I have only really known one club apart from my first loan spell at Peterhead.

“There’s a really good group of people here. It’s not just in the footballing side of it, but the people that are in the office and look after you day-to-day. They care so much about the football club.

“That’s a start on its own. I speak on behalf of the footballing side and I have loved coming in.

“Hopefully people can take something from my experience – although I am only 28. I have got so much to still learn in the game, but it has been great coming in under the manager who has got massive experience.

“The more I can learn, the more I can help people, and it can only be positive in the future.”